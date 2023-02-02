Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ in the middle and starting with ‘S’

To win at Wordle, you need to guess five-letter words accurately, especially if the answer is a word with repeated letters.

In order not to be deceived by Wordle, it is best to be cautious with the best possible strategies. While WordleBot, the assistant to New York Times subscribers, can help each player individually by improving their guesses and opening words, players who don’t pay for the service may need to look elsewhere for answers.

One of the best ways to win at Wordle is by using words with the most common letters, because that way even if the letter is not present in the correct answer, the player will have eliminated a large number of possibilities.

Some of the most recommended words are “SLATE”, “CARTE”, “TRACE”, and so on. It’s important to keep this mindset in the next attempts when you’re not playing on hard mode, so you can gather more and more information so you don’t get cornered by an especially difficult answer.

Related: Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ as the only vowel

If you’ve used your first few tries and only found the correct answer starts with the letter “S” and has the letter “I” in the third position, here’s a list of five-letter words with that configuration to help you find your next guesses. All words in this list are valid in Wordle.

Five-letter words with ‘I’ in the middle and starting with ‘S’ to try on Wordle