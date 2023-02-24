Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘BO’

Wordle is a simple and fast game, but it is still common for players to need help on days when the answer is more difficult, for example, if there are repeated letters.

Repeated letters are a terror for the way Wordle hints are given to players. The only way to find out in advance if an answer has repeated letters is to use those same repeated letters in one trial and guess the position of at least one. This is counterintuitive, as in general, players are looking to test as many different letters as possible.

The best solution to try to get around this problem is to use words that contain many common letters, that way, even if the answer is not discovered, it is possible to eliminate a large number of options for the next attempts until there are few left and it is possible to guess the presence of the answer’s repeated letter.

Related: Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words starting with ‘A’

If you haven’t figured out the answer yet, but you know it has “BO,” here’s a list that might help you decide the next guess. All words on this list are accepted by Wordle and may reveal new hints about the answer you’ve been looking for.

Five-letter words with ‘BO’ to try on Wordle