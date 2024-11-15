‘Trim wool from’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

The “Trim wool from” clue on today’s NYT Mini Crossword made me realize that I probably play too much Minecraft. I got the answer to this one right away thanks to this game, but it’s a decently tough clue to solve if you don’t know the solution immediately.

Recommended Videos

If this clue has you stumped, here are some hints and the official answer for the “Trim wool from” clue on the Nov. 15 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Trim wool from’ Nov. 15 NYT Mini Crossword hints

You need a five-letter word to solve this clue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It ends with the letter “R.”

It ends with the letter “R.” Hint 2: An anagram for this word is “HARES.”

An anagram for this word is “HARES.” Hint 3: It starts with the letter “S.”

It starts with the letter “S.” Hint 4: The instrument you use to perform this action goes by the same name.

It’s time to reveal the answer, so make sure you have a guess ready to go before reading any further.

‘Trim wool from’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Trim wool from” clue on the Nov. 15 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “SHEAR.” The word refers to the act of cutting wool from an animal, especially a sheep. The tool you use to trim wool is also commonly called “SHEARS.”

‘Trim wool from’ clue difficulty rating

“SHEAR” isn’t a super common word, and there are plenty of other words you might think of instead for this clue. It’s a decently tricky one to solve but not one of the overall toughest clues I’ve seen, so I’m giving the “Trim wool from” clue a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Nov. 15 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A What a vacuum cleaner sucks up — DIRT

What a vacuum cleaner sucks up — 5A “Clam up” or “chicken out” — IDIOM

“Clam up” or “chicken out” — 7A Rigatoni, radiatori, or rotelle — PASTA

Rigatoni, radiatori, or rotelle — 8A Trim wool from — SHEAR

Trim wool from — 9A “If I had ____ known!” — ONLY

Down

1D Quick jumps in the pool — DIPS

Quick jumps in the pool — 2D State where much of the Snake River flows — IDAHO

State where much of the Snake River flows — 3D Up and out of bed — RISEN

Up and out of bed — 4D Number at the bottom of a receipt — TOTAL

Number at the bottom of a receipt — 6D American Impressionist painter Cassatt — MARY

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

There are lots of other great word games like the NYT Mini Crossword worth trying next while you wait for the next daily puzzle to drop. If you’re in the mood for more crosswords, you might enjoy the LA Times and the Washington Post since they’re fairly similar to this puzzle. If you’d rather try something new and different, consider tackling Strands and Spelling Bee since they’re puzzles with unique premises.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy