Two sheep by the Trim wool from clue for the NYT Mini Crossword.
‘Trim wool from’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here are some hints and the solution for the eight across "Trim wool from" clue on the Nov. 15 NYT Mini Crossword.
The “Trim wool from” clue on today’s NYT Mini Crossword made me realize that I probably play too much Minecraft. I got the answer to this one right away thanks to this game, but it’s a decently tough clue to solve if you don’t know the solution immediately.

If this clue has you stumped, here are some hints and the official answer for the “Trim wool from” clue on the Nov. 15 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Trim wool from’ Nov. 15 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The Trim wool from clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword.
You need a five-letter word to solve this clue. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “R.”
  • Hint 2: An anagram for this word is “HARES.”
  • Hint 3: It starts with the letter “S.”
  • Hint 4: The instrument you use to perform this action goes by the same name.

It’s time to reveal the answer, so make sure you have a guess ready to go before reading any further.

‘Trim wool from’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Trim wool from” clue on the Nov. 15 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “SHEAR.” The word refers to the act of cutting wool from an animal, especially a sheep. The tool you use to trim wool is also commonly called “SHEARS.”

‘Trim wool from’ clue difficulty rating

“SHEAR” isn’t a super common word, and there are plenty of other words you might think of instead for this clue. It’s a decently tricky one to solve but not one of the overall toughest clues I’ve seen, so I’m giving the “Trim wool from” clue a four out of five difficulty rating.

All Nov. 15 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

  • 1A What a vacuum cleaner sucks up — DIRT
  • 5A “Clam up” or “chicken out” — IDIOM
  • 7A Rigatoni, radiatori, or rotelle — PASTA
  • 8A Trim wool from — SHEAR
  • 9A “If I had ____ known!” — ONLY

Down

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

There are lots of other great word games like the NYT Mini Crossword worth trying next while you wait for the next daily puzzle to drop. If you’re in the mood for more crosswords, you might enjoy the LA Times and the Washington Post since they’re fairly similar to this puzzle. If you’d rather try something new and different, consider tackling Strands and Spelling Bee since they’re puzzles with unique premises.

