”Clam up’ or ‘chicken out” NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you’re struggling to work through today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle, particularly with the “‘Clam’ up or ‘chicken out'” clue, we’ve got some hints to help and the answer if you’re still unable to crack it.

Recommended Videos

“‘Clam up’ or ‘chicken out'” NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue hints and answers

Fill the gap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It begins with an “I.”

It begins with an “I.” Hint 2: It ends with an “M.”

It ends with an “M.” Hint 3: It contains three vowels.

It contains three vowels. Hint 4: Changing the final letter makes it an insult.

The answer to the “‘Clam up’ or “chicken out'” clue in the Nov. 15 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “IDIOM.” An idiom is a phrase or expression with a non-literal meaning different from the meanings of the words in it. If you “clam up,” for example, you’re not retreating into a shell—unless you’re a snail or a tortoise reading this guide, in which case I apologize.

All clues and answers from the Nov. 15 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

1A What a vacuum cleaner sucks up — DIRT

What a vacuum cleaner sucks up — 5A ‘Clam up’ or ‘chicken out’ — IDIOM

‘Clam up’ or ‘chicken out’ — 7A Rigatoni, radiatori, or rotelle — PASTA

Rigatoni, radiatori, or rotelle — 8A Trim wool from — SHEAR

Trim wool from — 9A “If I had — known!” — ONLY

Down

1D Quick jumps in the pool — DIPS

Quick jumps in the pool — 2D State where much of the Snake River flows — IDAHO

State where much of the Snake River flows — 3D Up and out of bed — RISEN

Up and out of bed — 4D Number at the bottom of a receipt — TOTAL

Number at the bottom of a receipt — 6D American Impressionist painter Cassatt — MARY

How difficult was the “‘Clam up’ or ‘chicken out'” clue?

My mind immediately went to trying to fit in a scenario where you’d do either of the things mentioned in the clue, which led me towards answers like “shies.” It quickly became clear that it wasn’t correct when I filled in other answers, though I still struggled to find the answer. I’m rating this clue four out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If your itch for Mini Crosswords was not scratched by the New York Times, the LA Times and Washington Post should be next on your hit list. If you fancy something different, try the New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy