A blank crossword between two shy face emojis, above a clue.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

”Clam up’ or ‘chicken out” NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

We're here to help if the "Clam up" or "chicken out" clue in today's New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle has you in a spin.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Nov 15, 2024 04:36 am

If you’re struggling to work through today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle, particularly with the “‘Clam’ up or ‘chicken out'” clue, we’ve got some hints to help and the answer if you’re still unable to crack it.

“‘Clam up’ or ‘chicken out'” NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue hints and answers

A blank New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle with a clue highlighted.
Fill the gap. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It begins with an “I.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with an “M.”
  • Hint 3: It contains three vowels.
  • Hint 4: Changing the final letter makes it an insult.

The answer to the “‘Clam up’ or “chicken out'” clue in the Nov. 15 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “IDIOM.” An idiom is a phrase or expression with a non-literal meaning different from the meanings of the words in it. If you “clam up,” for example, you’re not retreating into a shell—unless you’re a snail or a tortoise reading this guide, in which case I apologize.

All clues and answers from the Nov. 15 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

  • 1A What a vacuum cleaner sucks up — DIRT
  • 5A ‘Clam up’ or ‘chicken out’ — IDIOM
  • 7A Rigatoni, radiatori, or rotelle — PASTA
  • 8A Trim wool from — SHEAR
  • 9A “If I had — known!” — ONLY

Down

  • 1D Quick jumps in the pool — DIPS
  • 2D State where much of the Snake River flows — IDAHO
  • 3D Up and out of bed — RISEN
  • 4D Number at the bottom of a receipt — TOTAL
  • 6D American Impressionist painter Cassatt — MARY

How difficult was the “‘Clam up’ or ‘chicken out'” clue?

My mind immediately went to trying to fit in a scenario where you’d do either of the things mentioned in the clue, which led me towards answers like “shies.” It quickly became clear that it wasn’t correct when I filled in other answers, though I still struggled to find the answer. I’m rating this clue four out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If your itch for Mini Crosswords was not scratched by the New York Times, the LA Times and Washington Post should be next on your hit list. If you fancy something different, try the New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles.

Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
