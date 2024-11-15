”Clam up’ or ‘chicken out” NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you’re struggling to work through today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle, particularly with the “‘Clam’ up or ‘chicken out'” clue, we’ve got some hints to help and the answer if you’re still unable to crack it.
- Hint 1: It begins with an “I.”
- Hint 2: It ends with an “M.”
- Hint 3: It contains three vowels.
- Hint 4: Changing the final letter makes it an insult.
The answer to the “‘Clam up’ or “chicken out'” clue in the Nov. 15 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “IDIOM.” An idiom is a phrase or expression with a non-literal meaning different from the meanings of the words in it. If you “clam up,” for example, you’re not retreating into a shell—unless you’re a snail or a tortoise reading this guide, in which case I apologize.
All clues and answers from the Nov. 15 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle
Across
- 1A What a vacuum cleaner sucks up — DIRT
- 5A ‘Clam up’ or ‘chicken out’ — IDIOM
- 7A Rigatoni, radiatori, or rotelle — PASTA
- 8A Trim wool from — SHEAR
- 9A “If I had — known!” — ONLY
Down
- 1D Quick jumps in the pool — DIPS
- 2D State where much of the Snake River flows — IDAHO
- 3D Up and out of bed — RISEN
- 4D Number at the bottom of a receipt — TOTAL
- 6D American Impressionist painter Cassatt — MARY
How difficult was the “‘Clam up’ or ‘chicken out'” clue?
My mind immediately went to trying to fit in a scenario where you’d do either of the things mentioned in the clue, which led me towards answers like “shies.” It quickly became clear that it wasn’t correct when I filled in other answers, though I still struggled to find the answer. I’m rating this clue four out of five.
Published: Nov 15, 2024 04:36 am