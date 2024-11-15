‘American Impressionist painter Cassatt’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you’re not familiar with the world of art, solving the “American Impressionist painter Cassatt” clue on today’s NYT Mini Crossword can be rather tough. You’ve come to the right place for help, though, as we’ve got everything you need to finish this one.

Recommended Videos

Here are some hints and the official answer for the “American Impressionist painter Cassatt” clue on the Nov. 15 NYT Mini Crossword.

‘American Impressionist painter Cassatt’ Nov. 15 NYT Mini Crossword hints

This name is just four letters long. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It ends with the letter “Y.”

It ends with the letter “Y.” Hint 2: An anagram for this name is “ARMY.”

An anagram for this name is “ARMY.” Hint 3: It starts with the letter “M.”

It starts with the letter “M.” Hint 4: The mother of Jesus.

Stop right here until you’re ready to learn the answer because I’m going to reveal it now.

‘American Impressionist painter Cassatt’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “American Impressionist painter Cassatt” clue on the Nov. 15 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “MARY.” Mary Cassatt was a painter from Pennsylvania who created many Impressionist paintings.

‘American Impressionist painter Cassatt’ clue difficulty rating

Solving this clue is quite tough unless you’re familiar with this specific artist. It’s essentially a guessing game for anyone who doesn’t know Mary Cassatt before tackling this puzzle.

Most people don’t know this artist, so I’m giving this clue a full five out of five difficulty rating. “MARY” is a fairly simple name, but it’s not one you’re likely to guess here unless you’re a fan of this artist or have a few other clues filled in to help you solve it.

All Nov. 15 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A What a vacuum cleaner sucks up — DIRT

What a vacuum cleaner sucks up — 5A “Clam up” or “chicken out” — IDIOM

“Clam up” or “chicken out” — 7A Rigatoni, radiatori, or rotelle — PASTA

Rigatoni, radiatori, or rotelle — 8A Trim wool from — SHEAR

Trim wool from — 9A “If I had ____ known!” — ONLY

Down

1D Quick jumps in the pool — DIPS

Quick jumps in the pool — 2D State where much of the Snake River flows — IDAHO

State where much of the Snake River flows — 3D Up and out of bed — RISEN

Up and out of bed — 4D Number at the bottom of a receipt — TOTAL

Number at the bottom of a receipt — 6D American Impressionist painter Cassatt — MARY

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

There are many other word games worth working on next if you’re still in the mood for more puzzles after completing today’s NYT Mini Crossword. The LA Times and the Washington Post have plenty of fresh clues waiting to be solved if you’re seeking more crosswords to finish, while Strands and Spelling Bee are great choices if you’re looking for something different.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy