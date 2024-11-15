‘State where much of the Snake River flows’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you can’t get past the “State where much of the Snake River flows” clue in today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle, we’ve got some hints to help. If you get really stuck, we’ve got all the answers you need.

“State where much of the Snake River flows” NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue hints and answers

Hint 1: It begins with an “I.”

It begins with an “I.” Hint 2: It ends with an “O.”

It ends with an “O.” Hint 3: It contains three vowels.

It contains three vowels. Hint 4: The capital city is Boise.

The answer to the “State where much of the Snake River flows” clue in the Nov. 15 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “IDAHO.” The Snake River is a major river in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States and is the largest tributary of the Columbia River—the largest North American river that empties into the Pacific Ocean.

All clues and answers from the Nov. 15 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

1A What a vacuum cleaner sucks up — DIRT

What a vacuum cleaner sucks up — 5A ‘Clam’ up or ‘chicken out’ — IDIOM

‘Clam’ up or ‘chicken out’ — 7A Rigatoni, radiatori, or rotelle — PASTA

Rigatoni, radiatori, or rotelle — 8A Trim wool from — SHEAR

Trim wool from — 9A “If I had — known!” — ONLY

Down

1D Quick jumps in the pool — DIPS

Quick jumps in the pool — 2D State where much of the Snake River flows — IDAHO

State where much of the Snake River flows — 3D Up and out of bed — RISEN

Up and out of bed — 4D Number at the bottom of a receipt — TOTAL

Number at the bottom of a receipt — 6D American Impressionist painter Cassatt — MARY

How difficult was the “State where much of the Snake River flows” clue?

I’m not very good with rivers, but I’m pretty good with my U.S. states, so I quickly had a fair idea of the answer once I had filled out other areas of the puzzle. I knew what to put as soon as I had the “I” at the start and “H” as the second-last letter. I’m rating this clue three out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

