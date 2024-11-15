Forgot password
‘State where much of the Snake River flows’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Wondering where the Snake River flows? We've got some hints and answers to help in today's New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Nov 15, 2024 04:47 am

If you can’t get past the “State where much of the Snake River flows” clue in today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle, we’ve got some hints to help. If you get really stuck, we’ve got all the answers you need.

“State where much of the Snake River flows” NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue hints and answers

A blank New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle with a clue highlighted.
Cry me a river. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It begins with an “I.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with an “O.”
  • Hint 3: It contains three vowels.
  • Hint 4: The capital city is Boise.

The answer to the “State where much of the Snake River flows” clue in the Nov. 15 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “IDAHO.” The Snake River is a major river in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States and is the largest tributary of the Columbia River—the largest North American river that empties into the Pacific Ocean.

All clues and answers from the Nov. 15 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

  • 1A What a vacuum cleaner sucks up — DIRT
  • 5A ‘Clam’ up or ‘chicken out’ — IDIOM
  • 7A Rigatoni, radiatori, or rotelle — PASTA
  • 8A Trim wool from — SHEAR
  • 9A “If I had — known!” — ONLY

Down

  • 1D Quick jumps in the pool — DIPS
  • 2D State where much of the Snake River flows — IDAHO
  • 3D Up and out of bed — RISEN
  • 4D Number at the bottom of a receipt — TOTAL
  • 6D American Impressionist painter Cassatt — MARY

How difficult was the “State where much of the Snake River flows” clue?

I’m not very good with rivers, but I’m pretty good with my U.S. states, so I quickly had a fair idea of the answer once I had filled out other areas of the puzzle. I knew what to put as soon as I had the “I” at the start and “H” as the second-last letter. I’m rating this clue three out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

For a different sort of challenge, try the New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee—both are a great way to kill time on your commute or while you’re procrastinating. If you’d prefer to tackle more Mini Crosswords, the LA Times and Washington Post are the best options.

