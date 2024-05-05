Tools for the job – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 5)

To solve today’s NYT Strands, I decided to take a straightforward guessing approach and interpret the tools theme literally, similar to what I did with yesterday’s puzzle. I struggled to find the Spangram, but my guesses and the hints I received took me far even without it.

How to play NYT Strands

I would say the May 5 NYT Strands is an exception in terms of how you should approach it. While I usually advise looking for any word to get hints, this time, I recommend trying to find one or two words you think are related to the theme because you’re likely to succeed. If you do find them, you’ll notice how the possible solutions start to narrow down, and it will become even clearer if you find the Spangram. Remember, the Spangram is the longest word in Strands and the only one that stretches from side to side or from top to bottom. Finding it provides a new and more specific hint about what the other words you’re looking for are related to.

NYT Strands Tools for the job hints (May 5)

I decided to start looking for the names of tools in general, like “wrench” and “hammer,” but there was no sequence of letters that let me. Still, I found the first word that was part of the solution before I filled up the hints bar for the first time, and it showed me I was on the right track.

I recommend you double down and insist on this theme. If Strands were American football, you’d be a few yards from touchdown. If you’re still struggling and getting nervous, maybe it’s time to go out and touch grass.

NYT Strands Tools for the job Spangram and solutions (May 5)

The May 5 NYT Strands Spangram is YARDWORK, stretching from the “Y” in the first column to the “K” in the last. Now you know that these tools are commonly used when taking care of a yard, which might still be challenging to figure out if you live in an apartment like I do. Some of these tools are also common in other contexts, though.

Here are all the words that are part of the May 5 NYT Strands solution.

YARDWORK ( Spangram !)

!) RAKE

SHOVEL

GLOVES

SHEARS

TRIMMER

TROWEL

EDGER

Some tools are very specific. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Another NYT Strands challenge will be live at midnight in your region.

