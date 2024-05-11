It’s a date – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 11)

The theme of today’s NYT Strands is “It’s a date!”, which sounds like someone really excited to go out with someone else. If that’s the route you want to take to find the Spangram and the May 11 solution, you’re on the right track.

Here’s how to solve May 11’s Strands puzzle.

Tips to play today’s NYT Strands

The board of today’s Strands has a few double letters in a row, which are good starting points for exploring possible solutions. I recommend you take the theme literally and look for words you think could relate to a date between two people. You’re very likely to find a solution word.

In my case, the third word I tried was part of the answer, and I rarely score so early in my attempts. I wouldn’t worry too much about the Spangram right from the start, since you can find most correct words without it. Just remember they are usually composed of two nouns.

NYT Strands It’s a date hints (May 11)

I was really invested in exploring the double consonants on the Strands board, which initially led me to “success” and “successor,” both of which were incorrect. Another attempt brought me to the right word that includes a double ‘s’.

If you want a more specific hint, you might want to think about a special kind of date people often have, especially in their youth.

NYT Strands It’s a date Spangram and solutions (May 11)

Today’s NYT Strands Spangram is PROMNIGHT, starting from the “P” in the right column and going to the “T” in the left column, so it’s written backward. “Dress” was the first word I found without the Spangram, and it made it clear we were talking about this special kind of date.

So, what other elements are part of a prom night, or that people wear for prom night? Some of them are part of the May 11 solution words, listed below:

PROMNIGHT (Spangram)

DRESS

DANCE

COURT

TUXEDO

CORSAGE

BOUTONNIERE

A special night. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A new Strands challenge will be live at midnight in your timezone.

