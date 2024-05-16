Tasty – Strands NYT hints, Spangram, and answers (May 16)

The NYT Strands puzzle of May 16 is themed “tasty!”, with an exclamation mark showing whatever the puzzle creator was eating was probably really, really good. Thanks to a word game, I’m hungry now, so let’s quickly get to how to solve today’s board so I can eat.

Tips to play today’s NYT Strands

This theme is straightforward—it’s not an obscure reference to a movie or a trick to get you thinking about the wrong thing. It’s an obvious reference to food, but in a specific way. My advice is to look for words that come to mind when you’re eating any tasty food, and you might get an idea of a couple of words to look for.

In my case, I found a solution word on my second guess, which pointed me in the right direction and even helped me find the Spangram as the third word. If you can’t think of anything, look for any three words on the board to unlock a hint, and it will surely guide you to the finish line of today’s Strands puzzle.

NYT Strands Tasty hints (May 16)

The best way to find an answer to today’s Strands is to think about what you feel in your mouth when eating tasty food. It’s all about the taste of things we eat. Being honest, I had such an easy time with this puzzle that I spiced things up by refusing to use hints. At this point, if you have a good guess, you’re likely really close to the Spangram.

NYT Strands Tasty Spangram and solution (May 16)

Today’s NYT Strands Spangram is FLAVORS, starting from the “F” in the left column, going up diagonally to the right and ending on the “S” in the right column, as shown in the picture below. That means today’s puzzle is about the different flavors of food, and there are not that many to guess, which is good news. My first hit was “SPICY” in the bottom right corner.

Here’s the full list of answers to the “Tasty!” NYT Strands of May 16:

FLAVORS (Spangram)

TART

SOUR

SPICY

SWEET

UMAMI

SALTY

BITTER

PIQUANT

Ok, time for a lunch break. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can play a new Stands puzzle tomorrow at midnight your time.

