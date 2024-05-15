American pastime – Strands NYT hints, Spangram, and answers (May 15)

The new NYT Strands puzzle today is all about an activity many Americans really enjoy. While as a Brazilian I’m technically American, I knew “American pastime” referred to something more specific to the United States. Here’s how to solve the May 15 puzzle.

Tips to play today’s NYT Strands

If you’re familiar with American culture, you can spend time thinking about what kinds of activities people typically do together to have fun and pass the time. Try finding some of these words on the Strands board, and remember they can be written backwards. I wouldn’t worry too much about the Spangram right away. With some quick thinking and looking for double letters, I was able to hit a solution word in my first guess. If you’re finding it hard, I recommend you simply find any three words to unlock a hint that will make everything clear.

NYT Strands American Pastime hints (May 15)

Before being able to find a valid word on today’s Strands board, I tried looking for anything related to sports fans, like “football” and “barbecue”. They weren’t there, but I was on the right path to start finding the answers.

You may not find the Spangram right off the bat but don’t worry. Make sure all the bases are covered and you’ll quickly find the answers.

NYT Strands American Pastime Spangram and solution (May 15)

Today’s NYT Strands Spangram is BALLPARK, starting from the “B” in the left column, touching the second “A” in the right column, and ending on the “K” in the middle of the sixth row, as shown in the picture below. That means today’s puzzle is all about baseball, something that many Americans play or watch with family and friends. The word I got on my first try was “BULLPEN,” but there are more words you need to find to complete the puzzle.

Here’s the full list of answers to the “American pastime” NYT Strands of May 15:

BALLPARK (Spangram)

BASE

PLATE

MOUND

STANDS

INFIELD

DUGOUT

BULLPEN

Fortunately not a curveball. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A new Strands puzzle will be live at midnight your time.

