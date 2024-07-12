Savings plan option, for short NYT Crossword clue hints and answers

Finances are a long-term, lifelong factor to consider. Unfortunately, if you want respite from this headache, the NYT Mini Crossword brings you back to reality with the “Savings plan option, for short” clue.

Recommended Videos

The NYT Mini Crossword covers all topics: Movies, TV, games, music, science, and the economy and its potential effects on your life. The “Savings plan option” clue is evident of this, and while it’s the last thing I want to consider when playing a relaxing crossword, it’s useful for the July 11 edition of the daily NYT puzzle.

‘Savings plan option’ NYT Mini Crossword solution and hints

Save some pennies for a rainy day. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: Not quite the end of an “era.”

Not quite the end of an “era.” Hint 2: It only has one consonant.

It only has one consonant. Hint 3: Not to be confused with an Irish organization.

Not to be confused with an Irish organization. Hint 4: It begins with an “I.”

For a three-letter word, this clue causes grief, but I have the answer below if you need it.

The solution has nothing to do with a loan, mortgage, or anything similar. The answer to three down is “IRA.” This stands for “Individual retirement account” and slightly differs from a conventional 401K—or Pension for U.K.-based individuals such as myself.

IRAs are handy for freelancers and self-employed personnel who don’t have a 401K or Pension. They automatically handle contributions for the user. An IRA offers more freedom and flexibility, and it ends up being the option of choice for many.

It’s more of a U.S. thing, which makes this clue harder for anyone not U.S.-based, but the reduced letters and connecting clues shouldn’t make this too difficult to solve.

Every answer July 12 NYT Crossword puzzle

Across

1A Bad thing to drop while riding a chairlift — SKI

Bad thing to drop while riding a chairlift — SKI 4A Batman’s archenemy — JOKER

Batman’s archenemy — JOKER 6A What a cartoon character might grab onto if they’re swallowed whole — UVULA

What a cartoon character might grab onto if they’re swallowed whole — UVULA 7A Big name in PCs — DELL

Big name in PCs — DELL 8A “For Your Eyes ____” (1981 Bond film) ONLY

Down

1D Prop for Hamlet when he says “Alas, poor Yorick!” — SKULL

Prop for Hamlet when he says “Alas, poor Yorick!” — SKULL 2D Grace who starred in three Hitchcock films — KELLY

Grace who starred in three Hitchcock films — KELLY 3D Savings plan option, for short — IRA

Savings plan option, for short — IRA 4D Olympic sport from Japan — JUDO

Olympic sport from Japan — JUDO 5D Place for roasting — OVEN

How to play Crosswords and puzzles like NYT Mini Crossword

If you keep returning for the NYT Mini Crossword and its solutions, I think you might seek comfort in even trickier word games on the internet. For more crossword-orientated activities, the LA Times and Washington Post should be your go-to, and for games blending crosswords with other formats, be sure to try both Strands and Spelling Bee.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy