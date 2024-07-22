Image Credit: Bethesda
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

Prescriptions for short NYT Crossword clue hints and answer

For those seeking care and assistance.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|

Published: Jul 22, 2024 05:36 am

I’m glad you made an appointment. I’m here to prescribe an answer for the July 22 NYT Mini clue: “Prescriptions, for short.”

Word games are a devious and delightful way of killing time. The NYT Mini Crossword is an example of this as each one (in theory) can be completed in a few minutes. If a clue stumps you such as “Prescriptions, for short,” a guide is needed—so let’s cure your woes.

‘Prescriptions for short’ NYT July 22 Crossword solution and hints

prescriptions for short clue in nyt mini crossword july 22
I’m no doctor. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It has no vowels.
  • Hint 2: All the letters are found in the second half of the alphabet.
  • Hint 3: To make it easier, think about solving one of (if not both) five across or six across first.
  • Hint 4: It ends with “S.”

Four clues down, four hints in the book, and it’s time to give you the final answer.

RXS” is the solution to one down in the July 22 NYT Mini Crossword and completes the “Prescriptions, for short” clue.

The answer is not American-specific or localized to any particular region. RXS is a universal symbol of prescriptions—courtesy of its Latin origin. “Recipere” is a Latin word generally meaning “to take,” and therein lies the end of our journey to the crossword clue’s destination.

All July 22 NYT Mini Crossword answers

Across

  • 1A World capital with a museum dedicated entirely to pasta — ROME
  • 5A Console for the game Halo — XBOX
  • 6A Number of degrees in each angle of an equilateral triangle — SIXTY
  • 8A Inflatable bike part — TIRE
  • 9A Spot in Congress — SEAT

Down

  • 1D Prescriptions, for short — RXS
  • 2D “In memoriam” pieces — OBITS
  • 3D Spunk — MOXIE
  • 4D For an additional cost — EXTRA
  • 7D “You ain’t seen nothing ___!” — YET

July 22 NYT Mini ‘Prescriptions for short’ clue difficulty

Sometimes, you either know it or you don’t. I have never heard of “RXS,” and I feel it’s quite a niche piece of medicinal knowledge. I’m not Superman, I’ve been to the doctors and hospitals a few times in my life, and I can’t recall seeing this abbreviation. I’m giving this a four out of five for toughness, and you are more likely to solve through this happenstance—courtesy of other clues.

How to play more crosswords and puzzles like NYT Mini

Regular patrons know this is the time when we cast a spotlight on other testing daily puzzles, including the LA Times and Washington Post as they are great for a quick crossword fix. On the other hand, Strands and Spelling Bee mix up the usual crossword format and offer something a bit different—and variety is the spice of life.

Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more.