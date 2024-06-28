Point after deuce in tennis NYT Crossword clue

Solving today’s “point after deuce, in tennis” clue in the NYT Mini Crossword is nearly impossible if you don’t watch tennis or know tennis terms. You might guess parts of the answer by finding nearby answers first, but getting it right without knowing tennis is very hard.

Recommended Videos

All I knew was that after a deuce in tennis, you need to score twice in a row to win. While this didn’t help much at first, I eventually found the answer using some logic and the help of neighboring answers. Here are some tips to help you solve it.

Hints to solve Point after deuce in tennis Crossword clue

Answers close to 7A may help you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: This word is made up of two very short words.

This word is made up of two very short words. Hint 2: The first word has two letters, and the third has three.

The first word has two letters, and the third has three. Hint 3: It means an advantage to the receiver.

It means an advantage to the receiver. Hint 4: The answer ends with “out.”

If you don’t want to see the answer yet, stop scrolling now because it’s right below.

The answer to “point after deuce, in tennis” in today’s NYT Mini Crossword is “ADOUT.” It’s a five-letter word meaning the receiver has an advantage and is close to winning the match. I found this by answering three and four down first. From the way the word ended, I guessed it was made of two short words and ended in OUT. Finding AD was tricky because I struggled with five down, so it took me a while to figure out the correct answer.

Full list of answers to today’s NYT Mini Crossword

You can check out the fully solved June 28 New York Times Mini Crossword board below. All the answers are listed next to their clues. There are no hints here, just the final answers. If you don’t want to be spoiled, skip this section and keep reading for more content.

ACROSS

1A “Largemouth” lake animal – BASS

“Largemouth” lake animal – BASS 5A Arousing suspicion – FISHY

Arousing suspicion – FISHY 6A “Citizen Kane” director Welles – ORSON

“Citizen Kane” director Welles – ORSON 7A Point after deuce, in tennis – ADOUT

Point after deuce, in tennis – ADOUT 8A Joyous laughter – MIRTH

Joyous laughter – MIRTH 9A Slowly sinks, as the sun – SETS

DOWN

1D Score of 3 on a par 4, e.g. – BIRDIE

Score of 3 on a par 4, e.g. – BIRDIE 2D Classify into separate groups – ASSORT

Classify into separate groups – ASSORT 3D SPEAKS LIKE THIS – SHOUTS

SPEAKS LIKE THIS – SHOUTS 4D Instrument in electronic dance music, for short – SYNTH

Instrument in electronic dance music, for short – SYNTH 5D Becomes bubbly, as beer – FOAMS

Best word games to play after the NYT Mini Crossword

If you want to keep playing the New York Times Mini, wait until 2am tomorrow for the next puzzle. There’s no way to fast-forward the time on your phone or computer to get the next puzzle earlier. If you want to play another mini-sized crossword today, check out the ones from the Washington Post, LA Times, and The Sun. The Sun’s mini is slightly larger at 7×7 compared to the usual 5×5, but it’s still fun and won’t take too long to solve.

I also recommend other word games like Strands and Spelling Bee from the New York Times. They are short and fit into a morning routine. Strands focus on finding words on the board, while Spelling Bee tests your vocabulary. My personal favorite is Strands, so give it a try.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy