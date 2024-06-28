Point after deuce in tennis NYT Crossword clue

Solving today’s “point after deuce, in tennis” clue in the NYT Mini Crossword is nearly impossible if you don’t watch tennis or know tennis terms. You might guess parts of the answer by finding nearby answers first, but getting it right without knowing tennis is very hard.
All I knew was that after a deuce in tennis, you need to score twice in a row to win. While this didn’t help much at first, I eventually found the answer using some logic and the help of neighboring answers. Here are some tips to help you solve it.
Hints to solve Point after deuce in tennis Crossword clue
- Hint 1: This word is made up of two very short words.
- Hint 2: The first word has two letters, and the third has three.
- Hint 3: It means an advantage to the receiver.
- Hint 4: The answer ends with “out.”
If you don’t want to see the answer yet, stop scrolling now because it’s right below.
The answer to “point after deuce, in tennis” in today’s NYT Mini Crossword is “ADOUT.” It’s a five-letter word meaning the receiver has an advantage and is close to winning the match. I found this by answering three and four down first. From the way the word ended, I guessed it was made of two short words and ended in OUT. Finding AD was tricky because I struggled with five down, so it took me a while to figure out the correct answer.
Full list of answers to today’s NYT Mini Crossword
You can check out the fully solved June 28 New York Times Mini Crossword board below. All the answers are listed next to their clues. There are no hints here, just the final answers. If you don’t want to be spoiled, skip this section and keep reading for more content.
ACROSS
- 1A “Largemouth” lake animal – BASS
- 5A Arousing suspicion – FISHY
- 6A “Citizen Kane” director Welles – ORSON
- 7A Point after deuce, in tennis – ADOUT
- 8A Joyous laughter – MIRTH
- 9A Slowly sinks, as the sun – SETS
DOWN
- 1D Score of 3 on a par 4, e.g. – BIRDIE
- 2D Classify into separate groups – ASSORT
- 3D SPEAKS LIKE THIS – SHOUTS
- 4D Instrument in electronic dance music, for short – SYNTH
- 5D Becomes bubbly, as beer – FOAMS
Best word games to play after the NYT Mini Crossword
If you want to keep playing the New York Times Mini, wait until 2am tomorrow for the next puzzle. There’s no way to fast-forward the time on your phone or computer to get the next puzzle earlier. If you want to play another mini-sized crossword today, check out the ones from the Washington Post, LA Times, and The Sun. The Sun’s mini is slightly larger at 7×7 compared to the usual 5×5, but it’s still fun and won’t take too long to solve.
I also recommend other word games like Strands and Spelling Bee from the New York Times. They are short and fit into a morning routine. Strands focus on finding words on the board, while Spelling Bee tests your vocabulary. My personal favorite is Strands, so give it a try.