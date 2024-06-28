Image Credit: Bethesda
An empty NYT Mini Crossword board for June 28 with a highlight on 5A.
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Point after deuce in tennis NYT Crossword clue

Looking for help to complete this NYT Mini Crossword clue is the only choice if you don't watch tennis.
Published: Jun 28, 2024 07:12 am

Solving today’s “point after deuce, in tennis” clue in the NYT Mini Crossword is nearly impossible if you don’t watch tennis or know tennis terms. You might guess parts of the answer by finding nearby answers first, but getting it right without knowing tennis is very hard.

All I knew was that after a deuce in tennis, you need to score twice in a row to win. While this didn’t help much at first, I eventually found the answer using some logic and the help of neighboring answers. Here are some tips to help you solve it.

Hints to solve Point after deuce in tennis Crossword clue

A partially filled NYT Mini Crossword board with a highlight on 7A.
Answers close to 7A may help you. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: This word is made up of two very short words.
  • Hint 2: The first word has two letters, and the third has three.
  • Hint 3: It means an advantage to the receiver.
  • Hint 4: The answer ends with “out.”

If you don’t want to see the answer yet, stop scrolling now because it’s right below.

The answer to “point after deuce, in tennis” in today’s NYT Mini Crossword is “ADOUT.” It’s a five-letter word meaning the receiver has an advantage and is close to winning the match. I found this by answering three and four down first. From the way the word ended, I guessed it was made of two short words and ended in OUT. Finding AD was tricky because I struggled with five down, so it took me a while to figure out the correct answer.

Full list of answers to today’s NYT Mini Crossword

You can check out the fully solved June 28 New York Times Mini Crossword board below. All the answers are listed next to their clues. There are no hints here, just the final answers. If you don’t want to be spoiled, skip this section and keep reading for more content.

ACROSS

  • 1A “Largemouth” lake animal – BASS
  • 5A Arousing suspicion – FISHY
  • 6A “Citizen Kane” director Welles – ORSON
  • 7A Point after deuce, in tennis – ADOUT
  • 8A Joyous laughter – MIRTH
  • 9A Slowly sinks, as the sun – SETS

DOWN

  • 1D Score of 3 on a par 4, e.g. – BIRDIE
  • 2D Classify into separate groups – ASSORT
  • 3D SPEAKS LIKE THIS – SHOUTS
  • 4D Instrument in electronic dance music, for short – SYNTH
  • 5D Becomes bubbly, as beer – FOAMS

Best word games to play after the NYT Mini Crossword

If you want to keep playing the New York Times Mini, wait until 2am tomorrow for the next puzzle. There’s no way to fast-forward the time on your phone or computer to get the next puzzle earlier. If you want to play another mini-sized crossword today, check out the ones from the Washington Post, LA Times, and The Sun. The Sun’s mini is slightly larger at 7×7 compared to the usual 5×5, but it’s still fun and won’t take too long to solve.

I also recommend other word games like Strands and Spelling Bee from the New York Times. They are short and fit into a morning routine. Strands focus on finding words on the board, while Spelling Bee tests your vocabulary. My personal favorite is Strands, so give it a try.

Bhernardo is senior guides writer and strategist at Dot Esports. He's been working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since 6 years old and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now writing strategy and quests guides for several mobile and PC titles.