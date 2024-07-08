Place for a blowout NYT Crossword clue hints

I completely over-complicated today’s NYT Mini Crossword. I couldn’t get my head around the “place for a blowout” clue until it hit me—it was obvious.

“Blowout” has several meanings depending on where you come from. My first instinct was some sort of explosion or argument, but where does that occur? In reality, the answer was a lot more straightforward.

Hints and answer to place for a blowout Crossword clue

A few hints to help you solve the puzzle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: A beauty service.

Hint 2: Another word for a barber.

Hint 3: It starts with "S."

Hint 4: Somewhere you get your haircut.

Skip this section if you don’t want me to spoil the answer.

The answer to “place for a blowout” in today’s crossword is “SALON.” A blowout is another word for blowdrying your hair, so where better than a salon? A blowout can also be defined as an outburst, argument, or even an overwhelming victory. I personally never use the word salon when referring to a haircut. I call it a hairdresser or a barber, so I think that’s what initially confused me.

Full answers for the July 8 NYT Mini Crossword

ACROSS

1A To whom Freddie Mercury sings “Didn’t mean to make you cry …,” in “Bohemian Rhapsody” – MAMA

To whom Freddie Mercury sings “Didn’t mean to make you cry …,” in “Bohemian Rhapsody” – MAMA 5A Place for a blowout – SALON

Place for a blowout – SALON 6A Formal decree – EDICT

Formal decree – EDICT 7A Chip topped with queso and jalapeños – NACHO

Chip topped with queso and jalapeños – NACHO 8A Nasty – Mean

DOWN

1D “Dear sir or ___ …” – MADAM

“Dear sir or ___ …” – MADAM 2D Pulitzer-winning novelist Walker – ALICE

Pulitzer-winning novelist Walker – ALICE 3D Chocolaty coffee drink – MOCHA

Chocolaty coffee drink – MOCHA 4D Playwright Chekhov – ANTON

Place for a blowout crossword clue difficulty rating

Although I initially found this puzzle difficult, I’d say it’s relatively easy compared to many clues I come across in NYT crosswords. I’d give it a three out of five considering blowout’s wide usage in the United States. But you might struggle with this if you’re from across the pond (like me).

How to play more Crosswords after solving the NYT Mini

Check out the LA Times, Washington Post, and other online newspapers or mobile apps to play more mini crosswords after solving today’s NYT puzzle. While The New York Times is my go-to outlet for crosswords, there’s no harm in going further afield for your crossword hit. It’s also worth checking out word games like Strands and Spelling Bee. They’re free and a lot of fun.

