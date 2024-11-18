‘Parts of irrigation systems’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

Do you have a garden? I do. It’s therapeutic to look after the plants and watch them slowly grow, bearing fruits and flowers. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Parts of irrigation systems,” tests your gardening knowledge and the essential part responsible for water delivery.

If you’re struggling with today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues, you can use our hints and answers to solve the word game easily.

‘Parts of irrigation systems’ NYT Nov. 18 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Useful equipment.Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is essential to making a sprinkler system work.

Hint 2: The five-letter solution is a bendy tube that helps water travel from the tap to your garden or lawn.

Hint 3: It starts with the letter "H."

Hint 4: The solution is something that Firefighters also use to douse flames, but it is a larger and more powerful version.

It’s time to reveal the answer.

The answer to six across in the Nov. 18 New York Times Mini Crossword is “HOSES.” Hoses are one of the most commonly used components in irrigation systems, and they’re used to distribute water to plants or crops.

DID YOU KNOW? Hoses are typically made from rubber, vinyl, or a combination, which makes them flexible and durable.

‘Parts of irrigation systems’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

The irrigation system in gardening is fairly simple to understand, so hoses were the first word that crossed my mind after reading the clue. Other than hoses, sprinklers and pumps are also part of the irrigation system. But they’re not present in every house, whereas a hose is a very common water-related equipment used by almost everyone.

If you’re not into gardening or know how plants get their water using a hose, you might find this clue more demanding than others. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 18) answers

Across

1A ___ Martin, frequent collaborator with 1-Down — STEVE

___ Martin, frequent collaborator with 1-Down 6A Parts of irrigation systems — HOSES

Parts of irrigation systems 7A Beginning — ONSET

Beginning 8A Backup camera’s place on a car — REAR

Backup camera’s place on a car 9A Make an attempt — TRY

Down

1D Martin ___, frequent collaborator with 1-Across — SHORT

Martin ___, frequent collaborator with 1-Across 2D Stuff in a printer cartridge — TONER

Stuff in a printer cartridge 3D Common kind of test for a literature class — ESSAY

Common kind of test for a literature class 4D Make a sudden turn — VEER

Make a sudden turn 5D Jokey suffix with best — EST

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games frustrate you, you can build resilience by trying out the LA Times and Washington Post. You can also try your brain muscles at something different and give Strands and Spelling Bee a shot to enhance your vocabulary.

