‘Parts of irrigation systems’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

Do you have a garden? I do. It’s therapeutic to look after the plants and watch them slowly grow, bearing fruits and flowers. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Parts of irrigation systems,” tests your gardening knowledge and the essential part responsible for water delivery.
If you’re struggling with today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues, you can use our hints and answers to solve the word game easily.
‘Parts of irrigation systems’ NYT Nov. 18 Mini Crossword hints and answer
- Hint 1: The answer is essential to making a sprinkler system work.
- Hint 2: The five-letter solution is a bendy tube that helps water travel from the tap to your garden or lawn.
- Hint 3: It starts with the letter “H.”
- Hint 4: The solution is something that Firefighters also use to douse flames, but it is a larger and more powerful version.
It’s time to reveal the answer.
The answer to six across in the Nov. 18 New York Times Mini Crossword is “HOSES.” Hoses are one of the most commonly used components in irrigation systems, and they’re used to distribute water to plants or crops.
Hoses are typically made from rubber, vinyl, or a combination, which makes them flexible and durable.
‘Parts of irrigation systems’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating
The irrigation system in gardening is fairly simple to understand, so hoses were the first word that crossed my mind after reading the clue. Other than hoses, sprinklers and pumps are also part of the irrigation system. But they’re not present in every house, whereas a hose is a very common water-related equipment used by almost everyone.
If you’re not into gardening or know how plants get their water using a hose, you might find this clue more demanding than others. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.
NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 18) answers
Across
- 1A ___ Martin, frequent collaborator with 1-Down — STEVE
- 6A Parts of irrigation systems — HOSES
- 7A Beginning — ONSET
- 8A Backup camera’s place on a car — REAR
- 9A Make an attempt — TRY
Down
- 1D Martin ___, frequent collaborator with 1-Across — SHORT
- 2D Stuff in a printer cartridge — TONER
- 3D Common kind of test for a literature class — ESSAY
- 4D Make a sudden turn — VEER
- 5D Jokey suffix with best — EST
How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword
If the NYT Mini Crossword word games frustrate you, you can build resilience by trying out the LA Times and Washington Post. You can also try your brain muscles at something different and give Strands and Spelling Bee a shot to enhance your vocabulary.
Published: Nov 18, 2024 04:17 am