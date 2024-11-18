Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Picture showing the Parts of irrigation systems clue cover in NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Parts of irrigation systems’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

Here are the hints to solve the “Parts of irrigation systems” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Nov 18, 2024 04:17 am

Do you have a garden? I do. It’s therapeutic to look after the plants and watch them slowly grow, bearing fruits and flowers. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Parts of irrigation systems,” tests your gardening knowledge and the essential part responsible for water delivery.

Recommended Videos

If you’re struggling with today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues, you can use our hints and answers to solve the word game easily.

‘Parts of irrigation systems’ NYT Nov. 18 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Parts of irrigation systems clue cover in NYT Mini Crossword.
Useful equipment.Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: The answer is essential to making a sprinkler system work.
  • Hint 2: The five-letter solution is a bendy tube that helps water travel from the tap to your garden or lawn.
  • Hint 3: It starts with the letter “H.”
  • Hint 4: The solution is something that Firefighters also use to douse flames, but it is a larger and more powerful version.

It’s time to reveal the answer.

The answer to six across in the Nov. 18 New York Times Mini Crossword is “HOSES.” Hoses are one of the most commonly used components in irrigation systems, and they’re used to distribute water to plants or crops.

DID YOU KNOW?

Hoses are typically made from rubber, vinyl, or a combination, which makes them flexible and durable.

‘Parts of irrigation systems’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

The irrigation system in gardening is fairly simple to understand, so hoses were the first word that crossed my mind after reading the clue. Other than hoses, sprinklers and pumps are also part of the irrigation system. But they’re not present in every house, whereas a hose is a very common water-related equipment used by almost everyone.

If you’re not into gardening or know how plants get their water using a hose, you might find this clue more demanding than others. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 18) answers

Across

  • 1A ___ Martin, frequent collaborator with 1-Down — STEVE 
  • 6A Parts of irrigation systems — HOSES
  • 7A Beginning — ONSET
  • 8A Backup camera’s place on a car — REAR
  • 9A Make an attempt — TRY

Down

  • 1D Martin ___, frequent collaborator with 1-Across — SHORT
  • 2D Stuff in a printer cartridge — TONER
  • 3D Common kind of test for a literature class — ESSAY
  • 4D Make a sudden turn — VEER
  • 5D Jokey suffix with best — EST

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games frustrate you, you can build resilience by trying out the LA Times and Washington Post. You can also try your brain muscles at something different and give Strands and Spelling Bee a shot to enhance your vocabulary.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
twitter youtube linkedin