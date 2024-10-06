‘One of Franklin’s certainties in life’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

Do you enjoy learning about quotes from famous personalities? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue “One of Franklin’s certainties in life,” asks you to name one of the things that you can’t avoid in life while having a steady income.
If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues are proving to be difficult, then you can use our hints and answers below to breeze through the puzzle.
‘One of Franklin’s certainties in life’ NYT Oct. 6 Mini Crossword hints and answer
- Hint 1: The answer is something that the governments rely on to fund public services.
- Hint 2: The five-letter solution is something that, if left unpaid by you or your company, can give you an evasion notice and potentially lead to a penalty.
- Hint 3: It starts with the letter “T.”
- Hint 4: The solution is about money, and people usually file forms or calculate them before April.
Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.
The answer to one across in the Oct. 6 New York Times Mini Crossword is “TAXES.” One of America’s founding fathers, Benjamin Franklin famous quote that comes in 1789, when he wrote to French scientist Jean-Baptiste Le Roy, stating, “Our new Constitution is now established, everything seems to promise it will be durable; but, in this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes,” So death and taxes were Franklin’s certainties in life.
Some places like Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, and Bermuda are known as popular tax havens because they impose little or no taxes, attracting wealthy individuals and corporations.
‘One of Franklin’s certainties in life’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating
Benjamin Franklin is an iconic figure in American history, and his contribution is immeasurable. The quote is also very popular, and it is often used in everyday conversations to refer to inevitable things in life. However, if you haven’t heard Franklin’s name or the quote itself, then this clue should be hard for you to solve. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.
NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 6) answers
Across
- 1A One of Franklin’s certainties in life—TAXES
- 6A Human voice at the end of a phone tree, say—AGENT
- 7A One might be thrown in surprise—PARTY
- 8A “When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s ___”—AMORE
- 9A Smokin’ hot—SEXY
Down
- 1D Appetizers like croquetas and patatas bravas—TAPAS
- 2D One’s best effort, so to speak—AGAME
- 3D Search for : “google” :: make a copy of : “___”—XEROX
- 4D Diary passage—ENTRY
- 5D Eyelid irritation—STYE
Published: Oct 6, 2024 07:41 am