‘One of Franklin’s certainties in life’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

Do you enjoy learning about quotes from famous personalities? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue “One of Franklin’s certainties in life,” asks you to name one of the things that you can’t avoid in life while having a steady income.

Recommended Videos

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues are proving to be difficult, then you can use our hints and answers below to breeze through the puzzle.

‘One of Franklin’s certainties in life’ NYT Oct. 6 Mini Crossword hints and answer

For the greater good. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is something that the governments rely on to fund public services.

The answer is something that the governments rely on to fund public services. Hint 2: The five-letter solution is something that, if left unpaid by you or your company, can give you an evasion notice and potentially lead to a penalty.

The five-letter solution is something that, if left unpaid by you or your company, can give you an evasion notice and potentially lead to a penalty. Hint 3: It starts with the letter “T.”

It starts with the letter “T.” Hint 4: The solution is about money, and people usually file forms or calculate them before April.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to one across in the Oct. 6 New York Times Mini Crossword is “TAXES.” One of America’s founding fathers, Benjamin Franklin famous quote that comes in 1789, when he wrote to French scientist Jean-Baptiste Le Roy, stating, “Our new Constitution is now established, everything seems to promise it will be durable; but, in this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes,” So death and taxes were Franklin’s certainties in life.

DID YOU KNOW? Some places like Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, and Bermuda are known as popular tax havens because they impose little or no taxes, attracting wealthy individuals and corporations.

‘One of Franklin’s certainties in life’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

Benjamin Franklin is an iconic figure in American history, and his contribution is immeasurable. The quote is also very popular, and it is often used in everyday conversations to refer to inevitable things in life. However, if you haven’t heard Franklin’s name or the quote itself, then this clue should be hard for you to solve. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 6) answers

Across

1A One of Franklin’s certainties in life —TAXES

One of Franklin’s certainties in life 6A Human voice at the end of a phone tree, say —AGENT

Human voice at the end of a phone tree, say 7A One might be thrown in surprise —PARTY

One might be thrown in surprise 8A “When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s ___” —AMORE

“When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s ___” 9A Smokin’ hot—SEXY

Down

1D Appetizers like croquetas and patatas bravas —TAPAS

Appetizers like croquetas and patatas bravas 2D One’s best effort, so to speak —AGAME

One’s best effort, so to speak 3D Search for : “google” :: make a copy of : “___” —XEROX

Search for : “google” :: make a copy of : “___” 4D Diary passage —ENTRY

Diary passage 5D Eyelid irritation—STYE

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini word games are giving you a hard time, then you can turn to the LA Times and Washington Post for a different challenge. However, if you don’t want to stick to traditional crosswords then you can try something new with Strands and Spelling Bee.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy