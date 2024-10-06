Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Picture showing the One of Franklin's certainties in life clue cover NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘One of Franklin’s certainties in life’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

You can’t escape it. 
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Oct 6, 2024 07:41 am

Do you enjoy learning about quotes from famous personalities? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue “One of Franklin’s certainties in life,” asks you to name one of the things that you can’t avoid in life while having a steady income. 

Recommended Videos

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues are proving to be difficult, then you can use our hints and answers below to breeze through the puzzle. 

‘One of Franklin’s certainties in life’ NYT Oct. 6 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Picture showing the one of Franklin's certainties in life in NYT Mini Crossword.
For the greater good. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: The answer is something that the governments rely on to fund public services.
  • Hint 2: The five-letter solution is something that, if left unpaid by you or your company, can give you an evasion notice and potentially lead to a penalty. 
  • Hint 3: It starts with the letter “T.” 
  • Hint 4: The solution is about money, and people usually file forms or calculate them before April.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to one across in the Oct. 6 New York Times Mini Crossword is “TAXES.” One of America’s founding fathers, Benjamin Franklin famous quote that comes in 1789, when he wrote to French scientist Jean-Baptiste Le Roy, stating, “Our new Constitution is now established, everything seems to promise it will be durable; but, in this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes,” So death and taxes were Franklin’s certainties in life.

DID YOU KNOW?

Some places like Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, and Bermuda are known as popular tax havens because they impose little or no taxes, attracting wealthy individuals and corporations. 

‘One of Franklin’s certainties in life’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

Benjamin Franklin is an iconic figure in American history, and his contribution is immeasurable. The quote is also very popular, and it is often used in everyday conversations to refer to inevitable things in life. However, if you haven’t heard Franklin’s name or the quote itself, then this clue should be hard for you to solve. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 6) answers

Across

  • 1A One of Franklin’s certainties in life—TAXES
  • 6A Human voice at the end of a phone tree, say—AGENT
  • 7A One might be thrown in surprise—PARTY
  • 8A “When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s ___”—AMORE
  • 9A Smokin’ hot—SEXY

Down

  • 1D Appetizers like croquetas and patatas bravas—TAPAS
  • 2D One’s best effort, so to speak—AGAME
  • 3D Search for : “google” :: make a copy of : “___”—XEROX
  • 4D Diary passage—ENTRY
  • 5D Eyelid irritation—STYE

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini word games are giving you a hard time, then you can turn to the LA Times and Washington Post for a different challenge. However, if you don’t want to stick to traditional crosswords then you can try something new with Strands and Spelling Bee.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
twitter youtube linkedin