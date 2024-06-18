Strands NYT hints and answers for “It’s right under your nose”

Today’s Strands theme, “it’s right under your nose,” shows that puzzle creators can be very literal sometimes. This puzzle skips the usual pun or double-meaning themes and puts the Spangram right in the center of the board.

The Spangram couldn’t be easier today, but the answers can be tough if you don’t have enough facial hair to think about. Here are hints to find today’s Spangram and all the right answers in their spots.

It’s right under your nose Strands Spangram hints and answer

Hint 1: Take it very literally. What is right under a person’s nose?

Take it very literally. What is right under a person’s nose? Hint 2: It’s not your mouth.

It’s not your mouth. Hint 3: You may grow, shave, or wax it, but its hairs are always there.

Today’s Spangram is MUSTACHE, starting from the “M” in the left column and going to the “E” in the right column. The Spangram cuts the board almost horizontally, making it easy to spot once you realize that’s the answer.

That means every word on the board is the name of a mustache style, which makes it tricky. People who can grow and style a mustache will find today’s Strands easier, but even those who can’t grow a proper mustache, like myself, can find the answers with some trial and error. All the names are also names of objects or other things in the real world, so none are exclusive mustache names. Check out our list below of mustache styles and try to find some of them.

Types of mustaches

The list below has names of several mustache styles, though not all are part of today’s Strands answer. Check them out and see which ones you can find on the board.

Chevron

Horseshoe

Lampshade

Walrus

English

Handlebar

Hungarian

Toothbrush

Pencil

Dalí

Fu Manchu

Full list of answers to the Mustache Strands (June 18)

That’s a lot of facial hair. Screenshot by Dot Esports

MUSTACHE (Spangram)

HORSESHOE

PENCIL

HANDLEBAR

WALRUS

TOOTHBRUSH

