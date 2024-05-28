Money hoarder – NYT Mini crossword clue answer

The “money hoarder” crossword clue in today’s New York Times Mini Crossword would be much easier if it wasn’t a five-letter word. You probably tried “saver” or “cheap,” as I did, but found they don’t fit the other answers. So, we’re looking for a less common term. Here are some hints.

Money hoarder crossword answer – NYT Mini

Before we dive straight into the answer, here are some tips to help you get to it yourself. While the word is a synonym of other expressions and terms we normally use, it’s also a term that’s falling in use. Here are some extra hints:

Has a negative connotation. Is often used to describe a character in stories who lives very frugally despite having considerable wealth. Starts with “M” and is famously exemplified by Charles Dickens’ character Ebenezer Scrooge before his transformation.

All other answers, including 1A and 11A, are listed below in our fully solved May 28 NYT Mini Crosswords puzzle.

The May 28 NYT Mini answer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

ACROSS

1A Declare invalid, as a marriage – ANNUL

Declare invalid, as a marriage – ANNUL 6A In need of a screwdriver – LOOSE

In need of a screwdriver – LOOSE 7A When doubled, “Not gonna happen!” – UH

When doubled, “Not gonna happen!” – UH 8A When doubled, LOL – HA

When doubled, LOL – HA 9A Money hoarder – MISER

Money hoarder – MISER 11A Kid’s request at bedtime – STORY

DOWN

1A College reunion attendees – ALUMS

College reunion attendees – ALUMS 2A Kind of game that a pitcher dreams of – NOHIT

Kind of game that a pitcher dreams of – NOHIT 3A When doubled, taboo – NO

When doubled, taboo – NO 4A “Confessions” R&B star – USHER

“Confessions” R&B star – USHER 5A Timothy ___, early advocate of psychedelic drugs – LEARY

Timothy ___, early advocate of psychedelic drugs – LEARY 10A When doubled, neither good nor bad – SO

