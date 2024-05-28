Money hoarder – NYT Mini crossword clue answer

The “money hoarder” crossword clue in today’s New York Times Mini Crossword would be much easier if it wasn’t a five-letter word. You probably tried “saver” or “cheap,” as I did, but found they don’t fit the other answers. So, we’re looking for a less common term. Here are some hints.
Money hoarder crossword answer – NYT Mini
Before we dive straight into the answer, here are some tips to help you get to it yourself. While the word is a synonym of other expressions and terms we normally use, it’s also a term that’s falling in use. Here are some extra hints:
- Has a negative connotation.
- Is often used to describe a character in stories who lives very frugally despite having considerable wealth.
- Starts with “M” and is famously exemplified by Charles Dickens’ character Ebenezer Scrooge before his transformation.
The answer to “money hoarder” in 9A is MISER.Click here to hide
All other answers, including 1A and 11A, are listed below in our fully solved May 28 NYT Mini Crosswords puzzle.
ACROSS
- 1A Declare invalid, as a marriage – ANNUL
- 6A In need of a screwdriver – LOOSE
- 7A When doubled, “Not gonna happen!” – UH
- 8A When doubled, LOL – HA
- 9A Money hoarder – MISER
- 11A Kid’s request at bedtime – STORY
DOWN
- 1A College reunion attendees – ALUMS
- 2A Kind of game that a pitcher dreams of – NOHIT
- 3A When doubled, taboo – NO
- 4A “Confessions” R&B star – USHER
- 5A Timothy ___, early advocate of psychedelic drugs – LEARY
- 10A When doubled, neither good nor bad – SO
