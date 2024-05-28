The Mini crossword board with a highlight on 9A.
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

Money hoarder – NYT Mini crossword clue answer

Here's how you can get closer to the answer of today's NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: May 28, 2024 06:17 am

The “money hoarder” crossword clue in today’s New York Times Mini Crossword would be much easier if it wasn’t a five-letter word. You probably tried “saver” or “cheap,” as I did, but found they don’t fit the other answers. So, we’re looking for a less common term. Here are some hints.

Recommended Videos

Money hoarder crossword answer – NYT Mini

Before we dive straight into the answer, here are some tips to help you get to it yourself. While the word is a synonym of other expressions and terms we normally use, it’s also a term that’s falling in use. Here are some extra hints:

  1. Has a negative connotation.
  2. Is often used to describe a character in stories who lives very frugally despite having considerable wealth.
  3. Starts with “M” and is famously exemplified by Charles Dickens’ character Ebenezer Scrooge before his transformation.

The answer to “money hoarder” in 9A is MISER.

All other answers, including 1A and 11A, are listed below in our fully solved May 28 NYT Mini Crosswords puzzle.

The May 28 NYT Mini board with all solution words filled.
The May 28 NYT Mini answer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

ACROSS

  • 1A Declare invalid, as a marriage – ANNUL
  • 6A In need of a screwdriver – LOOSE
  • 7A When doubled, “Not gonna happen!” – UH
  • 8A When doubled, LOL – HA
  • 9A Money hoarder – MISER
  • 11A Kid’s request at bedtime – STORY

DOWN

  • 1A College reunion attendees – ALUMS
  • 2A Kind of game that a pitcher dreams of – NOHIT
  • 3A When doubled, taboo – NO
  • 4A “Confessions” R&B star – USHER
  • 5A Timothy ___, early advocate of psychedelic drugs – LEARY
  • 10A When doubled, neither good nor bad – SO
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All atwitter – NYT Strands hints, Spangram, and answer (May 28)
The NYT Strands logo on a gray background with "All atwitter" written in white.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
All atwitter – NYT Strands hints, Spangram, and answer (May 28)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 28, 2024
Read Article Contexto 618 answer: May 28 hints
Contexto written on top of green, yellow, and red squares on a beige background.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Contexto 618 answer: May 28 hints
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 28, 2024
Read Article Today’s Connections Answer: May 27 hints
Connections game name and logo over a purple background
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Today’s Connections Answer: May 27 hints
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert May 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All atwitter – NYT Strands hints, Spangram, and answer (May 28)
The NYT Strands logo on a gray background with "All atwitter" written in white.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
All atwitter – NYT Strands hints, Spangram, and answer (May 28)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 28, 2024
Read Article Contexto 618 answer: May 28 hints
Contexto written on top of green, yellow, and red squares on a beige background.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Contexto 618 answer: May 28 hints
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 28, 2024
Read Article Today’s Connections Answer: May 27 hints
Connections game name and logo over a purple background
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Today’s Connections Answer: May 27 hints
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert May 27, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now covering several mobile games.