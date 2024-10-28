‘Material for a mason’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Have you ever been to Egypt and been impressed by the masonry that created the great pyramids? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Material for a mason,” tests you to find a common material masons use to craft beautiful structures.

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues baffle you, use our hints and answers to solve the puzzle.

‘Material for a mason’ NYT Oct. 28 Mini Crossword hints and answer

A solid building block. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is rocky material that forms the foundation of many buildings.

Hint 2: The five-letter solution is what a mason often carves or sets.

Hint 3: It starts with the letter "S."

Hint 4: The solution is something that can skip across the water if thrown with the right technique.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to seven across in the Oct. 28 New York Times Mini Crossword is “STONE.” The clue talks about the relationship of the trade of masonry with the primary material they use in their work—stone. Stone is a key building material that masons work with when constructing structures like walls, buildings, or sculptures.

DID YOU KNOW? Masonry is one of the oldest skilled trades, dating back to ancient civilizations like Egypt.

‘Material for a mason’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

During construction, a mason can use various materials like marble, concrete, bricks, and more. But stone is the most basic material they use to craft structures, which makes it a simple answer. If you over-complicated your thought process while solving this clue, you might not get the answer immediately. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 28) answers

Across

1A [I'm SHOCKED!] — GASP

5A Last multiple choice option, often — OTHER

7A Material for a mason — STONE

8A Dye used in many South Asian wedding celebrations — HENNA

9A Animal on an "Xing" sign — DEER

Down

1D "Isn't that something!" — GOSH

2D Tagged with an "@," on social media — ATTED

3D Emitted light — SHONE

4D Tubular noodles — PENNE

6D Backside — REAR

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games have your mind in knots, the LA Times and Washington Post can help you untangle those thoughts. However, if you’re looking for something fresh, you can give Strands and Spelling Bee a shot.

