Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Picture showing the material for a mason clue cover in NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Material for a mason’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here is how to find the answer to the “Material for a mason” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Oct 28, 2024 03:13 am

Have you ever been to Egypt and been impressed by the masonry that created the great pyramids? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Material for a mason,” tests you to find a common material masons use to craft beautiful structures.

Recommended Videos

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues baffle you, use our hints and answers to solve the puzzle.

‘Material for a mason’ NYT Oct. 28 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Picture showing the material for a mason clue in NYT Mini Crossword.
A solid building block. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: The answer is rocky material that forms the foundation of many buildings.
  • Hint 2: The five-letter solution is what a mason often carves or sets.
  • Hint 3: It starts with the letter “S.”
  • Hint 4: The solution is something that can skip across the water if thrown with the right technique.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to seven across in the Oct. 28 New York Times Mini Crossword is “STONE.” The clue talks about the relationship of the trade of masonry with the primary material they use in their work—stone. Stone is a key building material that masons work with when constructing structures like walls, buildings, or sculptures.

DID YOU KNOW?

Masonry is one of the oldest skilled trades, dating back to ancient civilizations like Egypt.

‘Material for a mason’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

During construction, a mason can use various materials like marble, concrete, bricks, and more. But stone is the most basic material they use to craft structures, which makes it a simple answer. If you over-complicated your thought process while solving this clue, you might not get the answer immediately. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 28) answers

Across

  • 1A [I’m SHOCKED!] — GASP
  • 5A Last multiple choice option, often — OTHER
  • 7A Material for a mason — STONE
  • 8A Dye used in many South Asian wedding celebrations — HENNA
  • 9A Animal on an “Xing” sign — DEER

Down

  • 1D “Isn’t that something!” — GOSH
  • 2D Tagged with an “@,” on social media — ATTED
  • 3D Emitted light — SHONE
  • 4D Tubular noodles — PENNE
  • 6D Backside — REAR

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games have your mind in knots, the LA Times and Washington Post can help you untangle those thoughts. However, if you’re looking for something fresh, you can give Strands and Spelling Bee a shot.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
twitter youtube linkedin