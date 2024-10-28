‘Material for a mason’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Have you ever been to Egypt and been impressed by the masonry that created the great pyramids? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Material for a mason,” tests you to find a common material masons use to craft beautiful structures.
If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues baffle you, use our hints and answers to solve the puzzle.
‘Material for a mason’ NYT Oct. 28 Mini Crossword hints and answer
- Hint 1: The answer is rocky material that forms the foundation of many buildings.
- Hint 2: The five-letter solution is what a mason often carves or sets.
- Hint 3: It starts with the letter “S.”
- Hint 4: The solution is something that can skip across the water if thrown with the right technique.
Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.
The answer to seven across in the Oct. 28 New York Times Mini Crossword is “STONE.” The clue talks about the relationship of the trade of masonry with the primary material they use in their work—stone. Stone is a key building material that masons work with when constructing structures like walls, buildings, or sculptures.
Masonry is one of the oldest skilled trades, dating back to ancient civilizations like Egypt.
‘Material for a mason’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating
During construction, a mason can use various materials like marble, concrete, bricks, and more. But stone is the most basic material they use to craft structures, which makes it a simple answer. If you over-complicated your thought process while solving this clue, you might not get the answer immediately. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.
NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 28) answers
Across
- 1A [I’m SHOCKED!] — GASP
- 5A Last multiple choice option, often — OTHER
- 7A Material for a mason — STONE
- 8A Dye used in many South Asian wedding celebrations — HENNA
- 9A Animal on an “Xing” sign — DEER
Down
- 1D “Isn’t that something!” — GOSH
- 2D Tagged with an “@,” on social media — ATTED
- 3D Emitted light — SHONE
- 4D Tubular noodles — PENNE
- 6D Backside — REAR
How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword
Published: Oct 28, 2024 03:13 am