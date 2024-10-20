Image Credit: Bethesda
Picture showing the Marvin of Motown clue cover in NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
‘Marvin of Motown’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

We have got the answer to the “Marvin of Motown” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword. 
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Oct 20, 2024 09:16 am

Are you familiar with vintage soul music? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Marvin of Motown,” tests your knowledge about a legendary artist who has made several billboard hits and made a real impact on the American music industry. 

If you can’t crack today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues, you can use our hints and solutions to breeze through the word games.

‘Marvin of Motown’ NYT Oct. 20 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Picture showing the Marvin of Motown clue in NYT Mini Crossword.
Iconic music. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: The answer is the artist who is synonymous with classic soul music.
  • Hint 2: The four-letter solution is the legendary singer’s last name, who is known for hits like What’s Going On and Sexual Healing.
  • Hint 3: It starts with the letter “G.”
  • Hint 4: The solution represents someone who is also known as the Prince of Motown and his smooth vocals are very popular.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to three down in the Oct. 20 New York Times Mini Crossword is “GAYE.” Marvin Gaye is one of the most legendary names in the history of American Music, and the clue directly points toward his iconic record label and his popular nickname, the Prince of Motown. He signed with Motown Records in 1961 and ended up creating one of the most iconic music for the audience. He even used his songs to talk about real social issues like war, poverty, and more happening around us.

DID YOU KNOW?

In 1990, Marvin Gaye was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He received multiple other accolades throughout his career, including two Grammy Awards. He was also posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

‘Marvin of Motown’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

Marvin’s influence on soul and R&B is immeasurable. However, as his music is quite old, there is a chance that many young people wouldn’t have heard his name. However, his iconic contribution would be familiar to any music enthusiast, making it easy to guess. But if you are young and follow recent music, this clue should be hard for you to solve without knowing the history. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty. 

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 20) answers

Across

  • 1A Luggage ID — TAG
  • 4A “___ Lisa” — MONA
  • 5A Smallest of five digits — PINKY
  • 6A 90° is the right one — ANGLE
  • 7A “Early to bed and early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy and ___” — WISE

Down

  • 1D Equipment used while barbecuing — TONGS
  • 2D Low-down joint — ANKLE
  • 3D Marvin of Motown — GAYE
  • 4D Puzzle that celebrated its 10th anniversary this summer — MINI
  • 5D Nails stick out of it — PAW

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games are feeling like a challenge, you can flex your puzzle muscles with the LA Times, and Washington Post. However, if you’re in the mood for something refreshing, you can give Strands and Spelling Bee a shot to enhance your vocabulary. 

Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
