‘Marvin of Motown’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Are you familiar with vintage soul music? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Marvin of Motown,” tests your knowledge about a legendary artist who has made several billboard hits and made a real impact on the American music industry.

If you can’t crack today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues, you can use our hints and solutions to breeze through the word games.

‘Marvin of Motown’ NYT Oct. 20 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Iconic music. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is the artist who is synonymous with classic soul music.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to three down in the Oct. 20 New York Times Mini Crossword is “GAYE.” Marvin Gaye is one of the most legendary names in the history of American Music, and the clue directly points toward his iconic record label and his popular nickname, the Prince of Motown. He signed with Motown Records in 1961 and ended up creating one of the most iconic music for the audience. He even used his songs to talk about real social issues like war, poverty, and more happening around us.

DID YOU KNOW? In 1990, Marvin Gaye was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He received multiple other accolades throughout his career, including two Grammy Awards. He was also posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

‘Marvin of Motown’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

Marvin’s influence on soul and R&B is immeasurable. However, as his music is quite old, there is a chance that many young people wouldn’t have heard his name. However, his iconic contribution would be familiar to any music enthusiast, making it easy to guess. But if you are young and follow recent music, this clue should be hard for you to solve without knowing the history. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 20) answers

Across

1A Luggage ID — TAG

Luggage ID 4A “___ Lisa” — MONA

“___ Lisa” 5A Smallest of five digits — PINKY

Smallest of five digits 6A 90° is the right one — ANGLE

90° is the right one 7A “Early to bed and early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy and ___” — WISE

Down

1D Equipment used while barbecuing — TONGS

Equipment used while barbecuing 2D Low-down joint — ANKLE

Low-down joint 3D Marvin of Motown — GAYE

Marvin of Motown 4D Puzzle that celebrated its 10th anniversary this summer — MINI

Puzzle that celebrated its 10th anniversary this summer 5D Nails stick out of it — PAW

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games are feeling like a challenge, you can flex your puzzle muscles with the LA Times, and Washington Post. However, if you’re in the mood for something refreshing, you can give Strands and Spelling Bee a shot to enhance your vocabulary.

