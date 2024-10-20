‘Smallest of five digits’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Have you used your fingers to signify a special meaning? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Smallest of five digits’” tests your knowledge about the body part that you’d have used in your nursery to count numbers and make unbreakable promises.

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword stumped you, you can use our hints and solutions to breeze through the puzzle.

‘Smallest of five digits’ NYT Oct. 20 Mini Crossword hints and answer

What’s the smallest finger? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is the least robust of the five fingers and is often overlooked.

Hint 2: The five-letter solution is used in a phrase about making a promise.

Hint 3: It starts with the letter "P."

Hint 4: The solution rhymes with stinky and linky.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to five across in the Oct. 20 New York Times Mini Crossword is “PINKY.” The “five digits” in the clue refer to human fingers in the hands. The smallest finger is also known as the “pinky” finger, which fits perfectly with the clue. Other fingers also have unique names like the index finger, middle finger, and ring finger, which gives them a unique identity apart from their size description.

DID YOU KNOW? In many cultures, the pinky is used in various gestures, like the pinky swear, symbolizing promises or agreements.

‘Smallest of five digits’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

The word digits is used synonymously with fingers, which could be a potential hurdle for many people trying to solve this clue. However, the number five and small might give away that the clue is talking about the pinky finger, and it should’ve made it easier for you if you could decipher these facts from the clue. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 20) answers

Across

1A Luggage ID — TAG

Luggage ID 4A “___ Lisa” — MONA

“___ Lisa” 5A Smallest of five digits — PINKY

Smallest of five digits 6A 90° is the right one — ANGLE

90° is the right one 7A “Early to bed and early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy and ___” — WISE

Down

1D Equipment used while barbecuing — TONGS

Equipment used while barbecuing 2D Low-down joint — ANKLE

Low-down joint 3D Marvin of Motown — GAYE

Marvin of Motown 4D Puzzle that celebrated its 10th anniversary this summer — MINI

Puzzle that celebrated its 10th anniversary this summer 5D Nails stick out of it — PAW

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

When the NYT Mini Crossword word games feel too much to handle, you can definitely switch things up with the LA Times, and Washington Post. However, you can also keep it light and enjoy other puzzles like the Strands and Spelling Bee.

