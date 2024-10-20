‘Smallest of five digits’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Have you used your fingers to signify a special meaning? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Smallest of five digits’” tests your knowledge about the body part that you’d have used in your nursery to count numbers and make unbreakable promises.
If today’s NYT Mini Crossword stumped you, you can use our hints and solutions to breeze through the puzzle.
‘Smallest of five digits’ NYT Oct. 20 Mini Crossword hints and answer
- Hint 1: The answer is the least robust of the five fingers and is often overlooked.
- Hint 2: The five-letter solution is used in a phrase about making a promise.
- Hint 3: It starts with the letter “P.”
- Hint 4: The solution rhymes with stinky and linky.
Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.
The answer to five across in the Oct. 20 New York Times Mini Crossword is “PINKY.” The “five digits” in the clue refer to human fingers in the hands. The smallest finger is also known as the “pinky” finger, which fits perfectly with the clue. Other fingers also have unique names like the index finger, middle finger, and ring finger, which gives them a unique identity apart from their size description.
In many cultures, the pinky is used in various gestures, like the pinky swear, symbolizing promises or agreements.
‘Smallest of five digits’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating
The word digits is used synonymously with fingers, which could be a potential hurdle for many people trying to solve this clue. However, the number five and small might give away that the clue is talking about the pinky finger, and it should’ve made it easier for you if you could decipher these facts from the clue. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.
NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 20) answers
Across
- 1A Luggage ID — TAG
- 4A “___ Lisa” — MONA
- 5A Smallest of five digits — PINKY
- 6A 90° is the right one — ANGLE
- 7A “Early to bed and early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy and ___” — WISE
Down
- 1D Equipment used while barbecuing — TONGS
- 2D Low-down joint — ANKLE
- 3D Marvin of Motown — GAYE
- 4D Puzzle that celebrated its 10th anniversary this summer — MINI
- 5D Nails stick out of it — PAW
How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword
When the NYT Mini Crossword word games feel too much to handle, you can definitely switch things up with the LA Times, and Washington Post. However, you can also keep it light and enjoy other puzzles like the Strands and Spelling Bee.
Published: Oct 20, 2024 08:01 am