The NYT Strands logo with 'June 13' written above it in yellow.
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

Good times ahead NYT Strands hints and answers (June 13)

It's one of the hardest Strands puzzles I've ever played.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Jun 13, 2024

Today’s Strands is very hard if you miss the Spangram early on. “Good times ahead” is probably the puzzle I’ve struggled with the most because none of the answer words seemed connected at first. Even when I found the Spangram, I had to think more to complete the board.

You can start today’s Strands by finding random words on the board to unlock a hint or two. Words like “troop” and “boar” might catch your eye, but they aren’t part of the answer. This might not be enough, so I recommend checking the hints below to find the Spangram before moving on. Otherwise, you’ll probably need hints to find every single word.

“Good times ahead” Spangram hints and answer

Hint 1: Location and direction

Hint 2: First and last letters

Hint 3: Meaning

Answer

“Good times ahead” solution words hints

Here’s the tricky part of today’s Strands: The words you need aren’t about things or people in afterparties. They are words that form expressions when put after the word “party” in a sentence. For example, if the expression was “party time,” you would find “time” as a solution word (though it’s not in this puzzle). So, think of expressions that start with “party” and look for their second word on the board. Here are some hints to help you further.

Top left word hint

Top right word hint

Center word hint

Center right word hint

Center left word hint

Bottom left word hint

Bottom right word hint

Fully solved “Good times ahead” Strands

A fully solved Strands board with a yellow highlight on the Spangram.
It’s a word games party. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • AFTERPARTY (Spangram)
  • FOUL
  • BOAT
  • HEARTY
  • POOPER
  • CRASHER
  • ANIMAL
  • FAVOR
Bhernardo is senior guides writer and strategist at Dot Esports. He's been working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since 6 years old and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now writing strategy and quests guides for several mobile and PC titles.