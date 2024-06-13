Good times ahead NYT Strands hints and answers (June 13)

Today’s Strands is very hard if you miss the Spangram early on. “Good times ahead” is probably the puzzle I’ve struggled with the most because none of the answer words seemed connected at first. Even when I found the Spangram, I had to think more to complete the board.

You can start today’s Strands by finding random words on the board to unlock a hint or two. Words like “troop” and “boar” might catch your eye, but they aren’t part of the answer. This might not be enough, so I recommend checking the hints below to find the Spangram before moving on. Otherwise, you’ll probably need hints to find every single word.

“Good times ahead” Spangram hints and answer

Hint 1: Location and direction Today’s Spangram starts on the top row and ends on the bottom one. The first letter is further to the left than the last. Hint 2: First and last letters The Spangram’s first letter is “A” and the last letter is “Y.” Hint 3: Meaning A party after another party. Answer The “good times ahead” Spangram is “AFTERPARTY.” It starts from the “A” in the first row and ends on the “Y” in the last.

“Good times ahead” solution words hints

Here’s the tricky part of today’s Strands: The words you need aren’t about things or people in afterparties. They are words that form expressions when put after the word “party” in a sentence. For example, if the expression was “party time,” you would find “time” as a solution word (though it’s not in this puzzle). So, think of expressions that start with “party” and look for their second word on the board. Here are some hints to help you further.

Top left word hint A person who attends a party without being invited. Top right word hint A person who loves parties and encourages others to enjoy them too. Center word hint An act or behavior at a party that is considered inappropriate or unacceptable. Center right word hint A person who enjoys attending parties frequently and is known for their lively and energetic behavior at such events. Center left word hint A water vehicle specifically designed or used for hosting parties, often equipped with facilities like a sound system, bar, and dance floor. Bottom left word hint A small gift or souvenir given to guests at a party as a token of appreciation. Bottom right word hint A person who kills the mood or enthusiasm of a party.

Fully solved “Good times ahead” Strands

It’s a word games party. Screenshot by Dot Esports

AFTERPARTY (Spangram)

FOUL

BOAT

HEARTY

POOPER

CRASHER

ANIMAL

FAVOR

