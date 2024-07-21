Elden Ring College Football 25 Black Ops 6 News LoL Swarm Tier List
Image Credit: Bethesda
Picture showcasing the Crossword clue for NYT Mini July 21.
Image via Dot Esports
French word before a maiden name NYT Crossword clue hints and answer

What's your surname again?
Published: Jul 21, 2024

If you’ve not had a croissant with tea under the Eiffel Tower and versed yourself in France’s culture, you would unlikely know the French word before a maiden name. Honestly, I didn’t realize it either when I read the clue.

If you’re stuck in the web of determining this cheeky little three-letter word, then I’ve got you covered—here’s the July 21 NYT Crossword answer.

French word before a maiden name hints and solution – NYT July 21 Crossword

Picture showcasing the Crossword clues for NYT Mini July 21.
It’s light work! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you find the answer, here are a few hints to help you guess it. What’s the fun in just getting the answer handed over to you, right?

  • Hint one: The word starts with the letter N.
  • Hint two: The word has the same consecutive vowels.
  • Hint three: The Anagram is “ENE.”

DON’T SPOIL THE ANSWER FOR YOURSELF BY READING BEYOND THIS POINT.

If the clues didn’t yield an answer, don’t worry. The answer to the “French word before a maiden name” clue in today’s NYT Mini is “NEE.” If a person’s surname was Frost, they would be called Amelia Sparkles (Nee or née Frost) after marriage. According to Merriam-Webster, you can also use it to reflect on someone’s past profession.

Full answers for the July 21 NYT Mini Crossword

Across

  • 1A  Space between two teeth — GAP
  • 4A Rural waterway … which sounds like a haunted house noise? — CREEK
  • 6A Wind-___ (carried by the wind) — BOURNE
  • 7A Golf lesson topic — SWING
  • 8A French word before a maiden name — NEE

Down

  • 1D Fully adult … which sounds like a haunted house noise? — GROWN
  • 2D Lingerie and loungewear brand from American Eagle — AERIE
  • 3D Slender pasta tubes— PENNE
  • 4D Network with an eye logo — CBS
  • 5D The beer is here — KEG

‘French word before a maiden name’ clue difficulty rating

If you’re someone who learned French at college, the difficulty rating for the clue should be at best a one or two. But if you’re like me and spend a lifetime trying to pronounce baguette perfectly, the difficulty rating rises to four.

How to play more Crosswords after solving the NYT Mini

Sunday is here, which means your work week is about to start. Here are some more word games to keep your brain active and on the run. If you want more word games after that, try out the LA Times and Washington Post‘s daily crosswords. You could also give NYT’s other word games a shot: Strands and Spelling Bee.

