French word before a maiden name NYT Crossword clue hints and answer

If you’ve not had a croissant with tea under the Eiffel Tower and versed yourself in France’s culture, you would unlikely know the French word before a maiden name. Honestly, I didn’t realize it either when I read the clue.
If you’re stuck in the web of determining this cheeky little three-letter word, then I’ve got you covered—here’s the July 21 NYT Crossword answer.
French word before a maiden name hints and solution – NYT July 21 Crossword
Before you find the answer, here are a few hints to help you guess it. What’s the fun in just getting the answer handed over to you, right?
- Hint one: The word starts with the letter N.
- Hint two: The word has the same consecutive vowels.
- Hint three: The Anagram is “ENE.”
DON’T SPOIL THE ANSWER FOR YOURSELF BY READING BEYOND THIS POINT.
If the clues didn’t yield an answer, don’t worry. The answer to the “French word before a maiden name” clue in today’s NYT Mini is “NEE.” If a person’s surname was Frost, they would be called Amelia Sparkles (Nee or née Frost) after marriage. According to Merriam-Webster, you can also use it to reflect on someone’s past profession.
Full answers for the July 21 NYT Mini Crossword
Across
- 1A Space between two teeth — GAP
- 4A Rural waterway … which sounds like a haunted house noise? — CREEK
- 6A Wind-___ (carried by the wind) — BOURNE
- 7A Golf lesson topic — SWING
- 8A French word before a maiden name — NEE
Down
- 1D Fully adult … which sounds like a haunted house noise? — GROWN
- 2D Lingerie and loungewear brand from American Eagle — AERIE
- 3D Slender pasta tubes— PENNE
- 4D Network with an eye logo — CBS
- 5D The beer is here — KEG
‘French word before a maiden name’ clue difficulty rating
If you’re someone who learned French at college, the difficulty rating for the clue should be at best a one or two. But if you’re like me and spend a lifetime trying to pronounce baguette perfectly, the difficulty rating rises to four.
How to play more Crosswords after solving the NYT Mini
Published: Jul 21, 2024 06:14 pm