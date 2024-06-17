Forgot password
An unsolved NYT Mini Crossword puzzle with a highlight on 1A.
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Entice NYT Crossword clue hints

A one-word clue is not enough information to help solve today's Mini
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024 06:17 am

Today’s “entice” clue on the NYT Mini Crossword might seem too short to guide you to the answer. I have some hints to help you, but first, you should know that one-word crossword clues usually mean you should look for a synonym of that word.

In this guide, I’ll first give you some hints to help you find the answer to “entice” without spoiling the fun. If you just want the answer, I’ve added it after the three hints. Click or tap any of the boxes below to reveal their contents.

“Entice” NYT Mini Crossword clue hints and right answer

A partially solved NYT Mini crossword puzzle with a highlight on 1A
Some neighboring answers are really useful. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Hint 1: Meaning

You’re looking for a synonym of “entice.” Use a dictionary if necessary.

Hint 2: Adjacent answers

To down answers that start from letters in 1A are “METAL” and “TRY.”

Hint 3: First and last letters

Both the first and last letters of the answer are “T.”

Final answer

The answer to “entice” is “TEMPT.”

How to play more Mini Crosswords today

While the NYT only offers one Mini Crossword per day, you can play all the previous puzzles if you subscribe to the website and access the puzzle archive. For free challenges, you can find many other Minis in newspapers like the LA Times, Washington Post, and The Sun.

If you really want to play more NYT Minis for free, you have to wait until 2am CT tomorrow. That’s when a new puzzle will be live for all regions.

Word games like the NYT Mini Crossword to try

If you’re looking for other word puzzles, going for a regular-sized Crossword puzzle like those on the NYT or other online newspapers is a good idea. While they are longer and slightly intimidating, they’re also incredibly satisfying to finish.

You should also try Strands, also on the NYT. It’s a different take on the traditional word search game where you can connect one letter to the other in any direction to form a word that fits the daily theme. A letter can be connected to any other surrounding it, even if it changes the direction of the line creating the word.

Spelling Bee is a challenging vocabulary game where you must write as many word you can think of with a combination of the daily seven letters, all including the one in the center at least once. The game has an established player community behind it that always tries to help each other get to high scores.

