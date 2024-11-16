‘Course load?’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

Have you ever played golf? I once tried my hand at the sports, and I was embarrassed that all of my swings always found their way to the water. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Course load?” tests your knowledge of the essential items to carry while playing the game.

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues confuse you, use our hints and answers to breeze through the word puzzles.

‘Course load?’ NYT Nov. 16 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Convenient place to keep all your golfing gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is something that is physically carried on a golf course.

Hint 2: The seven-letter solution is a combination of two words which refers to the place where you'd store your clubs, tees, balls, and other tools for the game.

Hint 3: It starts with the letter "G."

Hint 4: The solution is an object usually slung over your shoulder or placed on a cart while playing golf.

It’s time to reveal the answer.

The answer to seven across in the Nov. 16 New York Times Mini Crossword is “GOLFBAG.” The clue refers to a golf bag as the literal “load” you carry around a golf “course” because it holds the clubs and other essential gear a golfer needs, making it a perfect fit for the answer.

DID YOU KNOW? A typical golf bag has multiple pockets for balls, tees, gloves, snacks, and even insulated compartments for drinks.

‘Course load?’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

The clue initially points you toward academic classes (e.g., course load in college), but I’ve solved enough Saturday NYT Crosswords to know this was a classic misdirection, as indicated by the question mark, which lets you know that you should look for something wordplay-like. So, I had to think a bit harder and solve the crossword to finally understand that the clue refers to a golf ba, which is the load that golfers carry around the course.

If you have a better knowledge of golf than me, you should be able to solve this one, but this is a clue that can certainly ruin your perfect crossword streak. So, I’d give it a five out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 16) answers

Across

1A Nurses, as a drink — SIPS

Nurses, as a drink 5A Extremely, in California slang — HELLA

Extremely, in California slang 6A Seasonal reason for sneezin’ — POLLEN

Seasonal reason for sneezin’ 7A Course load? — GOLF BAG

Course load? 8A Treaty co-signers — ALLIES

Treaty co-signers 9A Olympic shooting sport with clay targets — SKEET

Olympic shooting sport with clay targets 10A Scores of 3, 4, and 5, typically — PARS

Down

1D Many pics taken on Snapchat — SELFIES

Many pics taken on Snapchat 2D “Ooookay … sure you did …” — ILLBET

“Ooookay … sure you did …” 3D “Guilty” and “not guilty” — PLEAS

“Guilty” and “not guilty” 4D Rocked out at karaoke night — SNAG

Rocked out at karaoke night 5D Give a yell — HOLLER

Give a yell 6D Music played at a German beer garden — POLKA

Music played at a German beer garden 7D Sound in the audience during a horror film, maybe — GASP

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games feel daunting, the LA Times and Washington Post improve your puzzle skills to overcome those tricky clues. You can also use your brainpower on Strands and Spelling Bee, which are great ways of keeping yourself engaged while learning new words.

