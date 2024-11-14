Forgot password
A phone and mail icon by the Clickable symbol clue for the NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
‘Clickable symbol’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here are some hints and the solution for the five across "Clickable symbol" clue on the Nov. 14 NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Nov 14, 2024

The “Clickable symbol” clue on today’s NYT Mini Crossword is tough. It’s tricky to figure out what the hint is referencing and what type of word you need to think of to solve it, so you might need some help navigating through it.

If you’re struggling to find the solution to this clue, here are some hints and the official answer for the “Clickable symbol” clue on the Nov. 14 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Clickable symbol’ Nov. 14 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The Clickable symbol clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword.
The solution is a short four-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “N.”
  • Hint 2: Synonym for “IDOL.”
  • Hint 3: An anagram for this word is “COIN.”
  • Hint 4: It starts with the letter I.”

I’m going to reveal the answer now, so stop here until you’re ready to see if you got it right.

‘Clickable symbol’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Clickable symbol” hint on the Nov. 14 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “ICON.” This word has different meanings depending on the context, but for this specific clue, it refers to an interactive symbol that appears throughout technology.

‘Clickable symbol’ clue difficulty rating

The “Clickable symbol” clue is tough. “ICON” isn’t a word that came to mind when I tried to solve this one, but I think it’s a pretty clever clue that is generally quite difficult to solve.

I’m giving the “Clickable symbol” clue a four out of five difficulty rating. It can certainly get harder than this, but not by much, so this is more difficult than the average clue but not the hardest I’ve seen.

All Nov. 14 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

  • 1A One of 1,077 in the first single-volume edition of “The Lord of the Rings” — PAGE
  • 5A Clickable symbol — ICON
  • 6A With 3-Down, slangy aspirations for a group of friends — SQUAD
  • 7A Throws hard — HURLS
  • 8A Voting counterparts of nays — YEAS

Down

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re in the mood for more word games while you wait for the next NYT Mini Crossword to drop, consider trying the LA Times and the Washington Post next. Or if you’re up for something new and different, you might enjoy Strands and Spelling Bee instead. All four of these are great options with lots of new puzzles to work through.

