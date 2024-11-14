‘Clickable symbol’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

The “Clickable symbol” clue on today’s NYT Mini Crossword is tough. It’s tricky to figure out what the hint is referencing and what type of word you need to think of to solve it, so you might need some help navigating through it.

Recommended Videos

If you’re struggling to find the solution to this clue, here are some hints and the official answer for the “Clickable symbol” clue on the Nov. 14 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Clickable symbol’ Nov. 14 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The solution is a short four-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It ends with the letter “N.”

It ends with the letter “N.” Hint 2: Synonym for “IDOL.”

Synonym for “IDOL.” Hint 3: An anagram for this word is “COIN.”

An anagram for this word is “COIN.” Hint 4: It starts with the letter I.”

I’m going to reveal the answer now, so stop here until you’re ready to see if you got it right.

‘Clickable symbol’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Clickable symbol” hint on the Nov. 14 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “ICON.” This word has different meanings depending on the context, but for this specific clue, it refers to an interactive symbol that appears throughout technology.

‘Clickable symbol’ clue difficulty rating

The “Clickable symbol” clue is tough. “ICON” isn’t a word that came to mind when I tried to solve this one, but I think it’s a pretty clever clue that is generally quite difficult to solve.

I’m giving the “Clickable symbol” clue a four out of five difficulty rating. It can certainly get harder than this, but not by much, so this is more difficult than the average clue but not the hardest I’ve seen.

All Nov. 14 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A One of 1,077 in the first single-volume edition of “The Lord of the Rings” — PAGE

One of 1,077 in the first single-volume edition of “The Lord of the Rings” — 5A Clickable symbol — ICON

Clickable symbol — 6A With 3-Down, slangy aspirations for a group of friends — SQUAD

With 3-Down, slangy aspirations for a group of friends — 7A Throws hard — HURLS

Throws hard — 8A Voting counterparts of nays — YEAS

Down

1D Arouse, as interest — PIQUE

Arouse, as interest — 2D Maker of car models like the MDX and TLX — ACURA

Maker of car models like the MDX and TLX — 3D See 6-Across — GOALS

See 6-Across — 4D “All’s well that — well” — ENDS

“All’s well that — well” — 6D Like a kindergartner on the first day of school, maybe — SHY

Games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re in the mood for more word games while you wait for the next NYT Mini Crossword to drop, consider trying the LA Times and the Washington Post next. Or if you’re up for something new and different, you might enjoy Strands and Spelling Bee instead. All four of these are great options with lots of new puzzles to work through.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy