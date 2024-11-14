‘Maker of car models like the MDX and TLX’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you can’t work out the “Maker of car models like the MDX and TLX” clue in today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle, you’ve come to the right place as we’ve got some hints to help you out and the answer you need.

“Maker of car models like the MDX and TLX” NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue hints and answers

Five spots to fill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It begins with an “A.”

It begins with an “A.” Hint 2: It ends with an “A.”

It ends with an “A.” Hint 3: It contains three vowels.

It contains three vowels. Hint 4: It’s a division of Honda.

The answer to the “Maker of car models like the MDX and TLX” clue in the Nov. 14 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “ACURA.” Founded in 1986 and based primarily in North America, Acura is a division of Japanese manufacturer Honda that focuses on luxury and performance.

All clues and answers from the Nov. 14 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

1A One of 1,077 in the first single-volume edition of “The Lord of the Rings” — PAGE

One of 1,077 in the first single-volume edition of “The Lord of the Rings” — 5A Clickable single — ICON

Clickable single — 6A With 3-Down, slangy aspirations for a group of friends — SQUAD

With 3-Down, slangy aspirations for a group of friends — 7A Throw hard — HURLS

Throw hard — 8A Voting counterparts of nays — YEAS

Down

1D Arouse, as interest — PIQUE

Arouse, as interest — 2D Maker of car models like the MDX and TLX — ACURA

Maker of car models like the MDX and TLX — 3D See 6-Across — GOALS

See 6-Across — 4D “All’s well that — well” — ENDS

“All’s well that — well” — 6D Like a kindergartner on the first day of school, maybe — SHY

How difficult was the “Maker of car models like the MDX and TLX” clue?

I’m quite a car nerd and can name the majority of global brands, so I didn’t struggle too much on this. However, those less versed in the world of petrolheads may have struggled, though the clue does get easier when some of the spots are filled with other answers. I’m rating this clue three out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If this didn’t whet your appetite and you want to tackle some more Mini Crosswords, the LA Times and Washington Post are your best bet. If you fancy trying a different sort of word puzzle, the New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles are worth a punt.

