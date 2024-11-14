Forgot password
‘Arouse, as interest’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

We're here to help if you're stuck on today's New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle.
Josh Challies
Published: Nov 14, 2024 04:35 am

If you’re struggling to complete today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle and are stuck on the “Arouse, as interest” clue, we’re here to help with some hints to nudge you in the right direction—and the answer if you get really stuck.

“Arouse, as interest” NYT Mini Crossword Puzzle clue hints and answers

  • Hint 1: It begins with a “P.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with an “E.”
  • Hint 3: It contains three vowels.
  • Hint 4: It’s pronounced the same way as if you were spying on someone.

The answer to the “Arouse, as interest” clue in the Nov. 14 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “PIQUE.” According to the dictionary definition, pique is to excite or arouse, especially by a provocation, challenge, or rebuff.

All clues and answers from the Nov. 14 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

  • 1A One of 1,077 in the first single-volume edition of “The Lord of the Rings” — PAGE
  • 5A Clickable single — ICON
  • 6A With 3-Down, slangy aspirations for a group of friends — SQUAD
  • 7AThrow hard — HURLS
  • 8A Voting counterparts of nays — YEAS

Down

  • 1D Arouse, as interest — PIQUE
  • 2D Maker of car models like the MDX and TLX — ACURA
  • 3D See 6-Across — GOALS
  • 4D “All’s well that — well” — ENDS
  • 6D Like a kindergartner on the first day of school, maybe — SHY

How difficult was the “Arouse, as interest” clue?

I found this particular clue quite easy, though only because the answer immediately came into my head. Filling out some of the other answers on the board also makes this clue much easier and more forgiving, so I’m rating it two out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

You can stick with the New York Times for more puzzles, as the Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles provide a different sort of challenge. If you want more Mini Crosswords to tackle, head to the LA Times and Washington Post.

