‘Arouse, as interest’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you’re struggling to complete today’s New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle and are stuck on the “Arouse, as interest” clue, we’re here to help with some hints to nudge you in the right direction—and the answer if you get really stuck.

“Arouse, as interest” NYT Mini Crossword Puzzle clue hints and answers

Five letters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It begins with a “P.”

It begins with a “P.” Hint 2: It ends with an “E.”

It ends with an “E.” Hint 3: It contains three vowels.

It contains three vowels. Hint 4: It’s pronounced the same way as if you were spying on someone.

The answer to the “Arouse, as interest” clue in the Nov. 14 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “PIQUE.” According to the dictionary definition, pique is to excite or arouse, especially by a provocation, challenge, or rebuff.

All clues and answers from the Nov. 14 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

1A One of 1,077 in the first single-volume edition of “The Lord of the Rings” — PAGE

One of 1,077 in the first single-volume edition of “The Lord of the Rings” — 5A Clickable single — ICON

Clickable single — 6A With 3-Down, slangy aspirations for a group of friends — SQUAD

With 3-Down, slangy aspirations for a group of friends — 7A Throw hard — HURLS

Throw hard — 8A Voting counterparts of nays — YEAS

Down

1D Arouse, as interest — PIQUE

Arouse, as interest — 2D Maker of car models like the MDX and TLX — ACURA

Maker of car models like the MDX and TLX — 3D See 6-Across — GOALS

See 6-Across — 4D “All’s well that — well” — ENDS

“All’s well that — well” — 6D Like a kindergartner on the first day of school, maybe — SHY

How difficult was the “Arouse, as interest” clue?

I found this particular clue quite easy, though only because the answer immediately came into my head. Filling out some of the other answers on the board also makes this clue much easier and more forgiving, so I’m rating it two out of five.

