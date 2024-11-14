Forgot password
Two people throwing an object by the Throws hard clue for the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.
Image by Dot Esports
Word Games

‘Throws hard’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here are some hints and the solution for the seven across "Throws hard" clue on the Nov. 14 NYT Mini Crossword.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword has quite a few tricky clues to solve. One of the tougher hints is “Throws hard,” so if this one has you stumped, we’ve got you covered.

Here are some hints and the official answer for the “Throws hard” clue on the Nov. 14 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Throws hard’ Nov. 14 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The Throws hard clue highlighted on the NYT Mini Crossword.
The solution is a five-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It ends with the letter “S.”
  • Hint 2: This word can also mean to vomit or puke.
  • Hint 3: It rhymes with “PEARL.”
  • Hint 4: It starts with the letter “H.”

Are you ready to solve this one? I’m going to reveal the answer now.

‘Throws hard’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Throws hard” clue on the Nov. 14 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “HURLS.” The word “HURL” refers to throwing something with great force, and “HURLS” refers to the active action of doing so.

‘Throws hard’ clue difficulty rating

There are many different words you can use to refer to the act of throwing something, which can make finding the right one for the clue rather tough. I also always find it a lot harder to solve a hint when the word has an “S” added on at the end since you might think of “HURL” but not consider adding an extra letter to make it fit.

With this in mind, I’m giving the “Throws hard” clue a four out of five difficulty rating. It’s certainly a bit tougher than most clues you’ll face on the daily NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

All Nov. 14 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

  • 1A One of 1,077 in the first single-volume edition of “The Lord of the Rings” — PAGE
  • 5A Clickable symbol — ICON
  • 6A With 3-Down, slangy aspirations for a group of friends — SQUAD
  • 7A Throw hard — HURLS
  • 8A Voting counterparts of nays — YEAS

Down

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re up for it, you can tackle plenty of other word games next. The LA Times and the Washington Post are great options if you’re seeking additional crosswords to solve, while Strands and Spelling Bee are fun choices if you’re looking to try something different.

