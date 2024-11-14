‘Throws hard’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword has quite a few tricky clues to solve. One of the tougher hints is “Throws hard,” so if this one has you stumped, we’ve got you covered.

Here are some hints and the official answer for the “Throws hard” clue on the Nov. 14 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Throws hard’ Nov. 14 NYT Mini Crossword hints

The solution is a five-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It ends with the letter “S.”

It ends with the letter “S.” Hint 2: This word can also mean to vomit or puke.

This word can also mean to vomit or puke. Hint 3: It rhymes with “PEARL.”

It rhymes with “PEARL.” Hint 4: It starts with the letter “H.”

Are you ready to solve this one? I’m going to reveal the answer now.

‘Throws hard’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the “Throws hard” clue on the Nov. 14 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “HURLS.” The word “HURL” refers to throwing something with great force, and “HURLS” refers to the active action of doing so.

‘Throws hard’ clue difficulty rating

There are many different words you can use to refer to the act of throwing something, which can make finding the right one for the clue rather tough. I also always find it a lot harder to solve a hint when the word has an “S” added on at the end since you might think of “HURL” but not consider adding an extra letter to make it fit.

With this in mind, I’m giving the “Throws hard” clue a four out of five difficulty rating. It’s certainly a bit tougher than most clues you’ll face on the daily NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

All Nov. 14 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A One of 1,077 in the first single-volume edition of “The Lord of the Rings” — PAGE

One of 1,077 in the first single-volume edition of “The Lord of the Rings” — 5A Clickable symbol — ICON

Clickable symbol — 6A With 3-Down, slangy aspirations for a group of friends — SQUAD

With 3-Down, slangy aspirations for a group of friends — 7A Throw hard — HURLS

Throw hard — 8A Voting counterparts of nays — YEAS

Down

1D Arouse, as interest — PIQUE

Arouse, as interest — 2D Maker of car models like the MDX and TLX — ACURA

Maker of car models like the MDX and TLX — 3D See 6-Across — GOALS

See 6-Across — 4D “All’s well that — well” — ENDS

“All’s well that — well” — 6D Like a kindergartner on the first day of school, maybe — SHY

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re up for it, you can tackle plenty of other word games next. The LA Times and the Washington Post are great options if you’re seeking additional crosswords to solve, while Strands and Spelling Bee are fun choices if you’re looking to try something different.

