‘Throws hard’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Here are some hints and the official answer for the “Throws hard” clue on the Nov. 14 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.
‘Throws hard’ Nov. 14 NYT Mini Crossword hints
- Hint 1: It ends with the letter “S.”
- Hint 2: This word can also mean to vomit or puke.
- Hint 3: It rhymes with “PEARL.”
- Hint 4: It starts with the letter “H.”
Are you ready to solve this one? I’m going to reveal the answer now.
‘Throws hard’ NYT Mini answer
The solution for the “Throws hard” clue on the Nov. 14 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “HURLS.” The word “HURL” refers to throwing something with great force, and “HURLS” refers to the active action of doing so.
‘Throws hard’ clue difficulty rating
There are many different words you can use to refer to the act of throwing something, which can make finding the right one for the clue rather tough. I also always find it a lot harder to solve a hint when the word has an “S” added on at the end since you might think of “HURL” but not consider adding an extra letter to make it fit.
With this in mind, I’m giving the “Throws hard” clue a four out of five difficulty rating. It’s certainly a bit tougher than most clues you’ll face on the daily NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.
All Nov. 14 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers
Across
- 1A One of 1,077 in the first single-volume edition of “The Lord of the Rings” — PAGE
- 5A Clickable symbol — ICON
- 6A With 3-Down, slangy aspirations for a group of friends — SQUAD
- 7A Throw hard — HURLS
- 8A Voting counterparts of nays — YEAS
Down
- 1D Arouse, as interest — PIQUE
- 2D Maker of car models like the MDX and TLX — ACURA
- 3D See 6-Across — GOALS
- 4D “All’s well that — well” — ENDS
- 6D Like a kindergartner on the first day of school, maybe — SHY
Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword
If you’re up for it, you can tackle plenty of other word games next. The LA Times and the Washington Post are great options if you’re seeking additional crosswords to solve, while Strands and Spelling Bee are fun choices if you’re looking to try something different.
Published: Nov 14, 2024 08:42 am