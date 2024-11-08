‘Boringly dull’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle has the same clue listed twice for you to solve. You need two different answers for the “Boringly dull” hint, and they’re both rather tricky ones.

If you’re hoping to finish the entire puzzle, solving both of these clues is a great way to start and essential to progress. Here are some hints and the official answers for both of the “Boringly dull” clues on the Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

‘Boringly dull’ Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword hints

You need both a four-letter word and a five-letter word to solve this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are some hints for the one across “Boringly dull” clue.

Hint 1: It starts with the letter “B.”

Sometimes used as a replacement for words being said when the words are believed to be too repetitive, tedious, or boring. Hint 3: It sounds similar to the noise a sheep makes.

Here are some hints for the one down “Boringly dull” clue.

Hint 1: It ends with the letter “L.”

This word has two A’s in it. Hint 3: It starts with the letter “B.”

It’s time to reveal both answers for the “Boringly dull clue,” so stop here until you’re ready to see if you got them right.

‘Boringly dull’ NYT Mini answer

The solution for the one across “Boringly dull” clue on the Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “BLAH” and the answer for the one down “Boringly dull” clue is “BANAL.” Both words can be used to refer to anything that lacks originality, meaning, and is overall boring.

‘Boringly dull’ clue difficulty rating

The setup for these two clues is quite clever and I found them to be pretty tricky ones to solve. There are lots of different ways to refer to something as “Boringly dull,” but both of the correct solutions here are pretty obscure ones I don’t think many people are likely to guess.

This set of clues is some of the trickiest ones I’ve seen, so I’m giving both “Boringly dull” hints a full five out of five difficulty rating.

All Nov. 8 NYT Mini Crossword clues and answers

Across

1A Boringly dull — BLAH

Boringly dull — 5A Take a moment to think — PAUSE

Take a moment to think — 7A Herb that gives flavor to black jellybeans — ANISE

Herb that gives flavor to black jellybeans — 8A Conduced, as a campaign — WAGED

Conduced, as a campaign — 9A Narrow shape of a cat’s pupil — SLIT

Down

1D Boringly dull — BANAL

Boringly dull — 2D Video game character with an “L” on his hat — LUIGI

Video game character with an “L” on his hat — 3D Liability’s opposite on a balance sheet — ASSET

Liability’s opposite on a balance sheet — 4D Obey, as advice — HEED

Obey, as advice — 5D Cat’s feet — PAWS

Best games like the NYT Mini Crossword

Now that you’ve got your puzzle-solving groove going, you might want to move on to completing other word games. There are many different types of puzzles to choose from depending on what you’re looking for.

You can stick to what you know and love by heading over to the LA Times and the Washington Post. These are both crosswords with more unique hints waiting to be solved. If you’re up for a challenge, consider trying Strands and Spelling Bee too since both of these puzzles have very unique premises.

