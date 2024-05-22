Big plus – NYT Mini crossword clues

The “big plus” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword is likely one of the most vague in recent puzzles. It refers to something valuable, and this word can also describe something that exists in the physical world. Here’s how to find the answer.
Big plus NYT Mini hints and answer
I think what’s missing from the “big plus” clue is that it should be “something that’s a big plus.” While the word doesn’t always refer to physical things, phrasing it this way would be a better hint. Here are some extra tips to help you answer 1D if you haven’t found anything across yet:
- Think of a term used in finance or business to describe something valuable.
- It ends with a “T.”
- It’s often used to describe a valuable quality or resource someone possesses.
The solution to “big plus” in 1D is ASSET. All other answers, including the puzzling 2D and 3D, are in our list of May 22 Mini solutions below.
ACROSS
- 1A Like the anagram “moon starer” for “astronomer” – APT
- 4A Tournament rankings – SEEDS
- 7A With 5-Down, instrument that goes “rat-a-tat-tat!” – SNARE
- 8A Happen next – ENSUE
- 9A Overflows (with) – TEEMS
DOWN
- 1D Big plus – ASSET
- 2D Popular pasta with vodka sauce – PENNE
- 3D Poke fun at – TEASE
- 5D See 7-Across – DRUM
- 6D “One eye ___, the other feels”: Paul Klee – SEES
