Big plus – NYT Mini crossword clues

The “big plus” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword is likely one of the most vague in recent puzzles. It refers to something valuable, and this word can also describe something that exists in the physical world. Here’s how to find the answer.

Big plus NYT Mini hints and answer

I think what’s missing from the “big plus” clue is that it should be “something that’s a big plus.” While the word doesn’t always refer to physical things, phrasing it this way would be a better hint. Here are some extra tips to help you answer 1D if you haven’t found anything across yet:

Think of a term used in finance or business to describe something valuable.

It ends with a “T.”

It’s often used to describe a valuable quality or resource someone possesses.

The solution to “big plus” in 1D is ASSET. All other answers, including the puzzling 2D and 3D, are in our list of May 22 Mini solutions below.

The May 22 NYT Mini answer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

ACROSS

1A Like the anagram “moon starer” for “astronomer” – APT

Like the anagram “moon starer” for “astronomer” – APT 4A Tournament rankings – SEEDS

Tournament rankings – SEEDS 7A With 5-Down, instrument that goes “rat-a-tat-tat!” – SNARE

With 5-Down, instrument that goes “rat-a-tat-tat!” – SNARE 8A Happen next – ENSUE

Happen next – ENSUE 9A Overflows (with) – TEEMS

DOWN

1D Big plus – ASSET

Big plus – ASSET 2D Popular pasta with vodka sauce – PENNE

Popular pasta with vodka sauce – PENNE 3D Poke fun at – TEASE

Poke fun at – TEASE 5D See 7-Across – DRUM

See 7-Across – DRUM 6D “One eye ___, the other feels”: Paul Klee – SEES

