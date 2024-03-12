Best ways to farm Aya in Warframe

Aya is a free currency in Warframe that lets you buy Relics for Prime items you can’t drop Blueprints for anymore. Once you’ve collected some, just head to Varzia in Maroo’s Bazaar to trade. But first, you’ll need to farm some.

Top missions to farm Aya in Warframe

Aya in your inventory. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Tier-five Bounties in Cetus, Fortuna, and the Necralisk Void missions Opening Relic Packs.

The top places to get Aya in Warframe are the open-world tier five Bounties in Cetus, Fortuna, and the Necralisk. Every level of these missions might give you Aya as a reward, but the first level Bounties in Cetus are the exception and don’t drop Aya. The rule is straightforward: the higher the level of the Bounty and the more side tasks you finish during it, the better your chances of getting Aya. This makes the fifth level Bounty the ultimate Aya farming spot. Since these are the hardest missions, and you’ll want to do them quickly, it’s best to tackle them with a full team of well-equipped players.

In Cetus, you can also drop Aya from Ghoul Purge Bounties when they’re available.

You can also find Aya in all missions in the Void. These missions are generally easier to do by yourself and earlier in the game, but they only give you Aya about eight to 22 percent of the time, which is less often than the nearly 50 percent chance in tier five bounties. Higher-level Void missions do have a better chance of dropping Aya, but it’s still not as high as in Bounties. So, it’s best to go for Aya in Void missions only if you’re also looking for other things from those missions; otherwise, it might not be worth your effort.

Another way to get Aya, which you should see more as a bonus than a primary method, is by opening Relic Packs. These packs give you three Void Relics but have a chance to come with Aya, and you buy them with Standing from Old Man Suumbaat, Smokefinger, and Otak for 20,000 Standing with their Syndicates, or from Teshin for 15 Steel Essence, or in the Market for 50 Platinum. Spending time farming currencies just to get Relic Packs mainly for Aya doesn’t really pay off, so any Aya you get this way should just be considered a nice extra.

Aya vs Regal Aya in Warframe

Aya and Regal Aya might sound alike, but their only common point is they’re both currencies used at Varzia’s for special Prime items. The key difference is you can only get Regal Aya by buying it with real money. You can’t drop Regal Aya in missions, buy it with Platinum, or obtain it for free in any way. It has to be a direct purchase using real money in the game. Then, unlike with regular Aya where you buy Relics for items, with Regal Aya, you buy the complete item, fully built and ready to use, with no Mastery level requirement.