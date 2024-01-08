When is the next Ghoul Purge in Warframe?

The Ghoul Purge event in Warframe is one of the limited events you can participate in if you’re lucky enough to catch one. A Ghoul Purge happens every few weeks, but when the event is finished, you’ll need to wait until the next one appears to try again.

How long a Ghoul Purge lasts varies between the events, and it’s up to the players. For those who want to help eliminate the Ghoul population, make your way over to Konzu, who will have Ghoul-themed bounties for you to grab. Finishing enough of these quests is how the event ends for everyone in Warframe. Here’s what you need to know about when the next Ghoul Purge is in Warframe.

What is the Ghoul Purge schedule in Warframe?

Speaking with Konzu at Cetus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can check if a Ghoul Purge event is happening on the navigation screen of your ship to check the active events, and there is currently no Ghoul Purge event happening right now. A Ghoul Purge will take place on Earth, and you’ll want to make your way to the Cetus hub, where you can speak with Konzu to grab your Ghoul Purge bounties in Warframe.

If you don’t see the Ghoul Purge event currently appearing on the event page, it’s safe to say one is not available right now. Again, Ghoul Purges occur every few weeks in Warframe and, at most, last several days. However, this varies based on player participation. While a Ghoul Purge event is happening, there will be a score showing the size of the Ghoul population, and how many players have taken out by grabbing bounties from Konzu. It’s a good time to use the Corrosive damage, too.

You will find a level 15 to 25 bounty, and a level 40 to 50 Ghoul Purge bounty from Konzu. For those who are looking to earn the best rewards from Konzu during a Ghoul Purge, I strongly recommend going with the higher rating to provide you with the best changes. You’ll also want to make sure you survive to reach the fourth wave of the activity, giving you a chance to earn the best reward possible: Aya.

While there are multiple rewards for you to earn during a Ghoul Purge, Aya is one of the more notable ones for you to track down. Aya is what you use to purchase Void Relics and other items from Varzia’s vendor, Maroo’s Bazaar. There’s a decent chance of you earning Aya from both the level 15 to 25 and 40 to 50 bounties in Warframe, but the level 40 to 50 bounties offer a wider variety of superior rewards, such as the Hunter Command, Hunter Synergy, Cetus Wisp, and others. These are a great way to grab some of your favorite Warframe blueprints.

The Ghoul Purge event in Warframe occurs every few weeks. We’ll update this piece when another one returns, providing notice for all Teno eager to grab their next batch of Aya.