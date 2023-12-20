All Warframe damage types, ranked

You can use several different damage types in Warframe, some of which are stronger than others. Each of them has a unique trait to them, making them ideal for different situations.

Because of Warframe‘s many damage types, it can be difficult to figure out the best one for any situation. Although some are stronger than others against particular enemies, there are a few standout options that are some of the best for any Warframe player to have in their loadout. Here’s what you need to know about rankings for every Warframe damage type.

Every Warframe damage type ranked

Know your damage types. Image via Digital Extremes

There are seven standard damage types in Warframe and six combined damage types when you use combinations of the standard ones. That makes 13 damage types in Warframe, which are ideal for multiple situations.

The primary backbone of many Warframe builds are the Impact, Puncture, and Slash physical damage types. The same goes for the four primary elemental types, Cold, Electricity, Heat, and Toxin. When you pair certain combinations together, they will become Blast, Corrosive, Gas, Magnetic, Radiation, and Viral. Your weapon damage comes from the primary damage type of your weapon and then the type of element it uses.

Best physical damage types ranked in Warframe

There are only three physical damages in Warframe, but every weapon has one of these three attached to its stats. These lay the foundation for any build. These are the best physical damage types in Warframe, ranked from best to worst.

Warframe Damage Type Status Effect Damage Ranking Slash Causes bleed on a target, which can deal True damage to a target, with unlimited stacking. Slashing is easily the best Warframe damage type because of how much Bleeding can stack, and how effective it is in cutting through enemies. Impact Causes a target to stagger, and it increases the health threshold for a Parazon finisher. Impact is a significantly lower damage type than Slash, but it does have its uses, entirely based on the type of mods you use on your Warframe. Puncture Reduces the damage dealt by a target, and increases the chance for a critical hit to land on a target. Puncture can be exceptionally good for landing Critical Hits against a target, but it’s on the lower ranking of damage types in Warframe because of the usefulness of Slash. However, it’s perfect for building loadouts with high critical chances.

Best elemental damage types ranked in Warframe

There are four Elemental damage types that you can give your weapons in Warframe. These damage types provide an additional status effect to a target. They are superb at causing additional damage to a target, especially if you quickly take down multiple targets, or one exceptionally powerful one. These are the best elemental damage types in Warframe, ranked.

Warframe Damage Type Status Effect Damage Ranking Heat Deals heat damage as a status effect for several seconds, and strips armor by 50 percent for two seconds, which has unlimited stacks. Easily one of the best elements you can add to a weapon, especially against more difficult targets with high armor. Toxin Deals toxin damage over several seconds, and bypasses shields against a target, with unlimited stacks. A superb elemental damage type if you’re trying to cut through multiple targets that have shields protecting them. Electricity Deals electricity damage over several seconds, and stuns the affected target for three seconds. A solid element if you need to nail down a target, and deal damage to multiple foes protecting it. Pairs exceptionally well with Gas, and is great in the early game of Warframe. Cold The fire rate, attack speed, and movement speed of a target are cut in half for several seconds while cold. One of the lesser-used elemental types, but it’s a good choice if you need to help influence a particular mod; Cold can work decently well.

Best secondary elemental damage types ranked in Warframe

Adding a second element to a weapon in Warframe causes a Secondary Elemental effect, transforming into something different, and becoming stronger. These are a great way to deal even more damage to a foe, especially if you use the correct combination. There are six unique combinations you can create with your weapons. These are the best Secondary elemental damage types in Warframe, ranked.