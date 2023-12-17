How does Blast Damage work in Warframe? Explained

While there are multiple ways to hurt enemies in Warframe, elemental damage plays a crucial role in the game’s unique damage system. As its name suggests, Blast Damage falls under elemental damage, but if you’re wondering how exactly it works, we’ve got the guide you need.

The more damage you do, the better you’ll be at destroying enemies in Warframe. You can’t pass on damage if you want to progress. While base weapons can effectively harm enemies, elemental damage can be even more effective, as it applies powerful debuffs to the enemy.

Blast is one of the six secondary elemental damage types you can bombard your enemies with in Warframe. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is Blast Damage in Warframe and how does it work?

Simply put, Blast Damage is created by combining two primary elemental damage types—Heat and Cold. While it’s highly effective against Grineer Machinery and the Fossilized Infested in Warframe, it’s practically useless against enemies wearing Ferrite Armor and the Infested Sinew.

Here’s how Blast affects enemies in Warframe. Image via Warframe Wiki

Like all elemental damage types, Blast affects enemies with a unique status effect: Inaccuracy. The first Blast proc inflicts 30 percent reduced accuracy on the enemy’s guns (melee remains unaffected) for six seconds. Beyond that, for every proc you stack on the enemy, it reduces their accuracy by five percent. You can stack up to 10 Blast procs on the enemy, so their accuracy can be reduced by a maximum of 75 percent.

Also, you can figure out if an enemy is inflicted by Blast Damage by looking at their head: It should appear sparkly and smoky. Now that you know the basics about Blast, here’s how you can use it in Warframe.

How to use Blast Damage in Warframe

To add Blast Damage to your weapon in Warframe, first, open up the weapon’s modification menu by choosing to upgrade it. Now, add one mod featuring Heat Damage and another mod featuring Cold Damage to its configuration slots. Once you add the required mods, the Blast Damage stat should appear in the left column that displays all of the weapon’s stats.

Note that Warframe weapons have innate elemental damage, too. So if a weapon has Fire Damage as an innate elemental damage type, you can just need a Cold Damage mod to add Blast Damage to it. Weapons like Corinth Prime, Ogris, Penta, Tonkor, and more flaunt Blast Damage in their base form, so you don’t need to tinker with them at all.