TennoCon 2023: When, where to watch, and all rewards for Warframe’s biggest event

Warframe turned 10 years old this year, and because of it, TennoCon 2023 is shaping up to be quite the celebration. The festivities kick off on Aug. 26, with a series of Twitch drops for players who tune into the broadcast.

As always, TennoCon brings plenty of reasons to tune into the broadcast. The stream will show a series of panels throughout the day, culminating in the TennoLive panel at the end. Don’t just look for the main event, though: There will be plenty of entertainment before TennoLive begins. With two panels, a cosplay contest, and the exclusive Gotva Prime drop, odds are players will have plenty to keep them occupied until the final presentation.

When and what time does TennoCon 2023 start?

TennoCon 2023 kicks off at 11:30am CT on Aug. 26, but the main event only starts at 3:30pm CT. There are plenty of reasons to catch the broadcast before the grand finale, though—including a series of panels and the new Gotva Prime rifle, which will be available as an exclusive drop for the time being.

If you’re planning to get all the drops, you should tune into some of the panels before the main event. But the biggest revelations (and this year’s free Prime Warframe) will show up during the last part of the event, between 3:30pm and 5pm CT.

Here’s a breakdown of the upcoming rewards for this year’s TennoCon, as well as a full schedule of the conference’s broadcast and how you can tune into the show.

What are the TennoCon 2023 rewards?

Gara Prime (Twitch drop)

Gotva Prime rifle (Twitch drop)

Dex Operator and Drifter suit (login reward)

TennoCon 2023 Digital Pack (available through direct purchase only)

The Dex Operator and Drifter outfit is available as a login reward. Image via Digital Extremes The Gotva Prime rifle will be a new drop this year. Image via Digital Extremes Score a Gara Prime by watching the TennoLive on Aug. 26. Image via Digital Extremes

Digital Extremes is following its tradition of giving players a free Warframe every TennoCon. This year, players can add Gara Prime to their arsenals just by watching 30 minutes of the main event, which is slated to take place between 3:30pm and 5pm CT on Aug. 26.

The Gotva Prime will debut as a TennoCon exclusive for a limited amount of time, though players can eventually find it in-game, according to the official website. This new weapon is available as a Twitch drop by watching 30 minutes of TennoCon before the main event, so any time between 11:30am and 3:30pm CT on Aug. 26 should be fair game.

Additionally, players who log into Warframe on Aug. 26 will earn the cutting-edge Dex outfit for both their Operator and Drifter as a free drop.

If you’re looking to shell out some cash for in-game goodies, though, getting the TennoCon 2023 Digital Pack will also bring you some items, including Platinum, a ticket to Baro’s Relay, and several cosmetics. This pack isn’t a drop, however, and there’s no way to acquire it without paying for it.

TennoCon 2023 full schedule

11:30am CT: Welcome to TennoCon 2023 Hosts: Megan Everett, Rebecca Ford

12pm CT: The Art of Warframe Host: Megan Everett Guests: Geoff Crookes, Kaz Adams, Kary Black, Keith Thompson, Eric Vedder

1pm CT: Sounds of the System Host: Taylor King Guests: Erich Preston, George Spanos, Matt Chalmers, Willem Schonken, Jeff Hartling, and Rebecca Ford

2pm CT: Cosplay Contest Host: Helen Heikkilä Guests: Lightning Cosplay

3:30pm CT: TennoLive (main event) Host: Megan Everett Guests: TennoLive Crew



How to watch TennoCon 2023

You can tune into this year’s TennoCon through the official Warframe channel on Twitch. Don’t forget to link your Twitch account to your Warframe profile to earn drops as you go. You can do this through the game’s official website, and you should be eligible for drops on most platforms.

