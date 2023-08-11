TennoCon Digital Pack: Price, items, and more details on Warframe’s new TennoCon bundle

Another TennoCon is here, and Warframe fans have plenty of content to look forward to during the presentations, and another TennoCon Digital Pack is up for sale. While Baro’s Relay Ticket is probably the most anticipated drop, you also get some other cosmetics and a weapon this year, with 475 Platinum to round out the deal.

You don’t need to buy the TennoCon Digital Pack to take part in the festivities, though. All players can watch the event for free on Twitch (and get some special Twitch drops if they have a linked account), but the items on the TennoCon Pack are exclusive to players who shell out the cash for it.

Warframe’s TennoCon bundle costs $24.99, but it comes with quite a few goodies. As usual, players can expect a few exclusive items, with the traditional appearance from Baro Ki’Teer in his special relay. The relay lives up to its name, though: in it, the Void Trader sells every item that’s ever been in his stock, including a hearty selection of Prime mods, some Prisma weapons, and a slew of cosmetics.

If you don’t have a discount voucher on you, though, buying the TennoCon 2023 Digital Pack for the Platinum alone is worth it, and that’s before even taking into account what you’ll get as bonuses.

TennoCon 2023 Digital Pack contents ($24.99)

475 Platinum

Baro’s Relay Ticket This ticket allows access to the special TennoCon-exclusive Baro Ki’Teer Relay, in which he sells nearly every item he’s ever sold. Baro’s Relay will be available between Aug. 26 and Sept. 2, so plan your Ducat farming accordingly.

Regal Aya

Destreza Rapier (with a weapon slot and Orokin Catalyst)

Nefertym Rapier skin

Lotus Floof

Tennocon 2023 Syandana

TennoCon 2023 Glyph, Sigil, and Display

You get quite a bit of goodies for your TennoCon Digital Pack this year. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Can you get Baro’s Special Relay Ticket without the TennoCon pack?

All players have access to Baro Ki’Teer during his regular appearance, but Baro’s Special Relay is available exclusively to players who purchase the annual TennoCon Digital pack. Tenno who don’t have a Baro Relay Ticket will have to find him in his next appearance and look for items in his normal, rotating stash.

Baro will be around the weekend of TennoCon. Owners of the Baro Relay Ticket can visit him between 10am CT on Aug. 26 and 10am CT on Sept. 2.

Is the 2023 TennoCon Pack worth it?

While “worth it” is definitely subjective, this year’s offerings could definitely be appealing. The 475 Platinum alone could be worth the money if you’re willing to top up your premium currency in Warframe and don’t have access to a discount voucher. Baro’s Relay Ticket continues to be the talk of the town, as it always is during TennoCons, and it could be worth shelling out the cash for access to it if you’re looking for anything specific (we’re hunting down the Prisma Lenz and Prisma Grinlok we missed, and that’s before taking a look at the long list of Primed mods he’ll sell).

Keep in mind making the most of Baro’s stock will require you to say goodbye to some Prime parts to exchange for Ducats, which Baro uses for his inventory. You could also sell them for players for Platinum or buy Prime junk from other Tenno to fuel your shopping spree.

There’s an opportunity cost involved, though, and it’s up to each player to decide whether a stocked inventory is worth the work.

On the flip side of the offerings, a single Regal Aya doesn’t do much if you don’t have any stored, but the Destreza with a matching Nefertym Rapier skin could potentially stand out. Rapiers are a niche weapon type, and the Destreza is a solid introduction to the weapon type (even if it has a vaulted Prime variant that will outperform it).

All in all, we mostly got the bundle due to the Platinum and Baro’s Relay Ticket—which, to us, are pretty much worth the price tag. If you’re just looking for Platinum, you’ll probably have better results by hoping for a discount voucher in your inbox at reset. If you don’t have the Ducats needed for Baro’s relay or already have most of the items you need from previous visits, you might also consider passing up on the pack.

Without the Platinum and Baro’s Relay in the equation, the Destreza and the cosmetics will set the tone for whether the bundle is worth buying. Though that’s up to individual choice, we wouldn’t have purchased it if the Platinum and the Ticket weren’t in the mix.

