Warframe fans have a big blowout to look forward to at the end of August. TennoCon 2023 is just around the corner, and Digital Extremes is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its flagship title with a set of stellar TennoCon 2023 Twitch drops, including Gara Prime and the new Gotva Prime Rifle.

The official celebrations kick off on Aug. 26, though Digital Extremes has already shared a few goodies players can earn when the conference hits. This includes two Twitch drops and a stunning login reward, as well as its age-old TennoCon Digital Pack.

The three rewards are bound to get plenty of Tenno to tune into the broadcast on Aug. 26. The sleek Dex set for both the Operator and the Drifter is available just by getting into the game that day, while the new Gotva Prime and Gara Prime will go to players’ inventories if they watch the broadcast during specific times.

Here are the rewards you can get by watching or logging into Warframe during TennoCon 2023.

All Tennocon 2023 Twitch drops and rewards

While there isn’t a set of promo codes this year, the developers are offering plenty of in-game goodies through new 10-year Alerts. The Twitch drops are also in place, so Tenno across all platforms can get their hands on some shiny new items for their collection.

Login reward: Dex Operator and Drifter Suit

Twitch drop: Gotva Prime Rifle

Twitch drop: Gara Prime

Dex Operator and Drifter Suit (login reward)

A sleek new look for your Operator and Drifter. Image via Digital Extremes

The Dex Operator suit will be available for players who log into Warframe on Aug. 26, the same day as TennoCon. This suit is “inspired by the elegant lines of the Tenno and the intricate designs of traditional tattoos and textiles,” according to its official description.

Gotva Prime Rifle (11:30am CT to 3:30pm CT)

The new Gotva Prime will be one of the most coveted weapons. Image via Digital Extremes

The Gotva Prime Rifle will debut as a TennoCon-exclusive Twitch drop for a limited time, but “players who miss out on the Drop can earn it in-game at a later date,” according to the official page. The Gotva Prime will drop for Tenno who tune into TennoCon for 30 minutes before the main event kicks off at 3:30pm CT.

As content creator Pupsker explained, the Gotva Prime is similar to the Grineer-based Aelok. According to him, though, the weapon may have already appeared in a promotional cinematic, at least in its non-Prime variant.

Gara Prime (3:30pm CT to 5pm CT)

Gara Prime, the queen of defense missions, is available by watching the TennoCon 2023 main event. Image via Digital Extremes

One of the stars of TennoCon and the Protector of the Unum, Gara Prime will be available as a free drop for players who catch at least 30 minutes of the TennoLive broadcast starting at 3:30pm CT. Gara is a good, defensive frame, and her Prime variant works as a solid addition to the arsenals of beginners and veterans alike.

How to get TennoCon 2023 Twitch drops

Getting TennoCon 2023 Twitch drops is a somewhat simple process, though it will require you to link your Warframe and Twitch accounts. You can do that through the official Warframe website, which will ask you to log into your game account. Once you’re done, click the Link Account button and follow the steps outlined on the page. After that, it’s just a matter of watching TennoCon during the appropriate times—and if you stick around, you can also get drops on regular Warframe dev streams on the platform.

