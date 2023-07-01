How to get Gauss in Warframe

In Warframe, Gauss is a fantastic option for players who enjoy going fast. While not the first Speedster Frame in the game, Gauss has proven extremely popular due to his survivability in challenging content. Gauss can also put out plenty of damage, using his internal batteries to supercharge not just his abilities but also his rate of fire, attack speed with melee weapons, and reload speed. Gauss can be a complex Warframe to master, but players who put in the time will be rewarded with an incredibly fun playstyle.

How to farm Gauss in Warframe

Gauss’s main blueprint, like many other Frames, can be purchased from the Market for 30,000 Credits. The component pieces are earned by completing Disruption missions at the Kappa node on Sedna. For Disruption missions, ensure you bring weapons that hit very hard, as the mission’s focus is to protect Conduits from Demolyst enemies that seek to destroy them.

The Systems, Chassis, and Neuroptics will only drop on Rotation C, and all of them have a 7.84% chance of dropping. The Rotation pattern for this mission is A/A/B/C, so you can potentially earn a component with every fourth successful rotation.

All resources required to build Gauss

Below is a complete list of the resources needed to build Gauss and how to get them. Please note that you need to hit a high rank with two different Syndicates to get everything you need to build Gauss. This may take new players some time.

Neuroptics

15,000 Credits

1 Argon Crystal – can be farmed from missions in the Void. It is a rare drop from enemies and containers.

1600 Rubedo – Drops during missions on Earth, Europa, Lua, Pluto, Sedna, and the Void.

6200 Salvage – Drops during missions on Jupiter, Mars, and Sedna.

2950 Alloy Plate – Drops during missions on Venus, Phobos, Ceres, Jupiter, Sedna, and Pluto.

Systems

15000 Credits

3 Radiant Zodian – the blueprint for Radiant Zodian can be purchased from Smokefinger at Fortuna on Venus for 8000 Standing after hitting the rank of Doer with the Solaris Unite Syndicate. You need 3 Zodian to make it, and they can be mined from blue ore veins on Orb Vallis.

3 Marquise Thyst – the blueprint for Marquise Thyst can be purchased from Smokefinger at Fortuna on Venus for 12,000 Standing after hitting the rank of Cove with the Solaris Unite Syndicate. You need 3 Thyst to make it, and they can be mined from blue ore veins on Orb Vallis.

70 Mytocardia Spore – can be found on Orb Vallis on Venus. Strange growths in the area called Mytocardia Sacs can be broken and will then drop the spores.

85 Thermal Sludge – can be found by breaking open containers on Orb Vallis. It will occasionally drop as a mission reward for Orb Vallis bounties.

Chassis

15,000 Credits

3 Radian Sentirum – the blueprint for Radian Sentirum can be purchased from Old Man Suumbaat at Cetus for 10,000 Standing when you reach the rank of Surah with the Ostron Syndicate. You will need 3 Sentirum to make one Radian Sentirum. Sentirum can be mined from blue ore veins on the Plains of Eidolon.

3 Heart Nyth – the blueprint for Heart Nyth can be purchased from Old Man Suumbaat at Cetus for 10,000 Standing when you reach the rank of Surah with the Ostron Syndicate. You’ll need 3 Nyth to make one Heart Nyth, and Nyth can be farmed from blue ore veins on the Plains of Eidolon.

6 Star Crimzian – the blueprint for Star Crimzian can be purchased from Old Man Suumbaat at Cetus for 7500 Standing when you reach the rank of Trusted with the Ostron Syndicate. You need six Crimzian to make one Star Crimzian, and they can once again be mined from blue ore veins on the Plains of Eidolon.

55 Grokdrul – Grokdrul can be found by breaking containers on the Plains of Eidolon. They can also drop from defeated Tusk Thumpers.

Once you have all the resources, you can build the components in the Foundry. This will take 24 hours. The components can then be combined with the main blueprint and 3 Orokin Cells to make Guass, which will take 72 hours.

