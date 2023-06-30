Warframe: Tusk Thumper locations and how to kill them

Warframe players are used to track down and killing specific enemies, but finding Tusk Thumper locations can be a little awkward. Tusk Thumpers will only appear on the Plains of Eidolon, and at first, it will seem like they just randomly appear. Thankfully, Tusk Thumpers do actually have dedicated spawn locations, and if you know where to look, you can normally rustle up one of these mechanized menaces pretty quickly.

Where can you find Tusk Thumpers in Warframe

I have hunted down quite a few Tusk Thumpers in my time, and the above locations are all regular spots where they can spawn in. The quickest way to track down a Tusk Thumper is to spawn into the Plains of Eidolon node on Earth, then use your Archwing to quickly dart around, checking the locations marked on the map above.

Only one Tusk Thumper can appear on the map at any time, and there is a two-minute cooldown between spawns. Keep in mind you will need to visit the Plains of Eidolon during the day to get these enemies to spawn. At night, the Plains are the playground of massive Eidolons themselves, so no Thumpers will spawn during that time.

If you check all the above locations and nothing has spawned, just reload into the area and try again. It shouldn’t take long before you find one of the four-legged machines to engage with.

Common spawn locations for these enemies are:

At Er-Phyrah’s Vigil on the southwest coast.

on the southwest coast. To the southwest of Twin Horns .

. To the northwest of Twin Horns .

. At Seaside Ruin .

. Near Mount Nang at the northern end of the Plains of Eidolon.

at the northern end of the Plains of Eidolon. To the northwest of Hillside Ruin .

. At Hek’s Stilleto.

How to find a Tusk Thumper Doma

There are actually three versions of the Tusk Thumper: the standard model, the Tusk Thumper Bull, and the Tusk Thumper Doma. The Doma is the toughest of the bunch and will give most players a run for their money if they are not prepared.

The Bull and the Doma are more likely to spawn in higher-difficulty missions, so if you are trying to track down the Doma, jump into the highest level bounty that you can for the best chance of having one spawn.

How to kill a Tusk Thumper

No matter the model you are fighting, killing a Tusk Thumber always boils down to the same advice: aim for the knees. The heavily armored body of the machine won’t take any damage at all, but if you look at the knees, you’ll notice some glowing green panels there. Hit them with everything you’ve got until the panels fall off, then move on to the next appendage. Take out all four, and the Thumper will explode, leaving you with plenty of loot for your efforts.

My favorite Warframe to use when hunting Tusk Thumpers is Rhino. You benefit from a damage boost thanks to his Roar ability, and you won’t get knocked down due to Iron Skin. Most importantly, you can use stomp to interrupt the Thumper’s movement, making it an easy target for your weapons.

For damage types, Electricity and Blast (a combination of Cold and Heat) will help with the Machinery aspect of this enemy, while the Alloy Armor can be dealt with using Radiation (a combination of Heat and Electricity). I have always found the Catchmoon to be fantastic here due to the large hitbox and high damage from the weapon, even after some nerfs.

All Tusk Thumper loot drops

The following mods can drop from the Tusk Thumper:

Unfortunately, the large loot pool means hunting Thumpers can be very rewarding, but it is hard to do a targeted resource farm from them.

