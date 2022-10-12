Let’s be real, Warframe is not the easiest game for beginners to get into. The game has a bunch of confusing systems and not too many features that help new players get into the flow of things.

That’s not to mention the number of weapons that players have to take into consideration and learn about if they want to get further in the game. A good, dependable weapon that can provide effective role compression during combat is essential to have in your arsenal in Warframe, and figuring out which one will do that for you is no easy task.

If you want an easier time finding out the best primary weapons in Warframe, check out our list below.

Top 10 best primary weapons in Warframe

10) Soma Prime

Are you surprised that the Soma Prime takes the No. 10 spot on this list? Perhaps you passed this weapon off as nothing special when you found out that it does 12 total damage.

Being the prime example of why you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover (or a gun by its description), the Soma Prime manages to take down whole squads with its single gigantic clip that can hold up to 800 rounds in combination with its 15 rounds per second fire rate. The quick fire rate and massive magazine size more than make up for the low damage on its individual shots.

The Soma Prime also possesses high Slash and Puncture damage, which proves to be great against foes with high HP and armor, along with the highest crit chances of automatic rifles at 30 percent.

9) Fulmin

If you want a weapon that screams “beginner-friendly,” then there won’t be a choice more suitable than the Fulmin. It can easily switch between a fully automatic lightning rifle and an Arca Plasmor shotgun and is craftable as early as Mastery Rank 8.

The incredible base stats of the Fulmin make it ideal for clearing the Star Chart, with a few Forma being able to easily use this weapon to destroy Steel Path. A lot of the shots coming from this gun are electric, which can easily mow down most enemies.

The Fulmin has infinite ammo, high status, and critical chances, and only deals elemental damage, which is perfect for benefiting from armor and health damage multipliers.

8) Acceltra

Who doesn’t like blowing stuff up? With the Acceltra, big badass explosions are just what you’ll get since every round fired from this fully automatic rocket launcher detonates in a small radius for large amounts of critical damage. An impressive 32 percent critical chance along with a 2.8x multiplier makes the Hunter Munitions the perfect choice for this rocket launcher.

While the weapon is great in its own right, it does fall short when it comes to Steel Path and endurance missions.

If you are not too keen on using some of the strongest weapons in the game but are rather seeking out speed and amazing critical potential coupled with the spectacle of super cool explosions that demolish every enemy in front of you, give the Acceltra a shot.

7) Phantasma

Being Revenant’s signature gun, the Phantasma shoots beams of radiation along with a secondary fire of plasma bombs, which, similar to the primary fire, deal copious amounts of radiation damage, and can be charged to increase the damage of the released projectiles as well as the explosion.

Even though the Phantasma cannot proc Slash through Hunter Munitions, it deals so much pure damage with the correct build that it never feels lacking in any category, especially due to Weapon Arcanes and Galvanized Mods,

The Phantasma also received what is probably the largest buff that any weapon received through the Sisters of Parvos update, now being used as an excellent status primer that deals status procs consistently with its base status chance of 22.2 percent along with its fire rate of 12.

6) Phenmor

The Phenmor certainly takes some effort to acquire, but this rifle is well worth the trouble. Each shot from the Phenmor deals 140 damage, most of which is Slash. And if you land a couple of headshots, the weapon turns into an Arch-Gun for the next 408 shots.

As an Arch-Gun, the weapon gains three meters of punch while still having Phenmor’s amazing base stats intact. Let this baby loose and watch how enemies drop one after the other or succumb slowly from the Slash procs.

The Phenmor possesses great status and critical chances, making the weapon ideal for hybrid setups. Steel Path enemies don’t stand a chance when you focus on building this weapon the right way, which is for status. On the other hand, if you would rather deal monumental amounts of damage through critical damage bonuses, focusing on a crit-only build should work as well.

5) Kuva Bramma

Kuva Bramma is arguably Warframe’s strongest bow, even after the nerf that AoE weapons received in the Veilbreaker update. Primed Firestorm was nerfed and Arcane Merciless does not grant reserve ammo anymore. But surprisingly, those downsides don’t stop this bow from shining.

Each explosion from the Kuva Bramma is armed with an explosive tip that detonates and releases a smaller cluster of mini-bombs. Most of the explosions from the bow will inflict a status ailment or a critical hit if well-modded.

A few rectifiable drawbacks of the weapon are the poor ammo capacity as well as the self-stagger if used at a close range. Both of these issues can be fixed with Vigilante Armaments and Primed Sure Footed mod respectively, however.

4) Ignis Wraith

Being another weapon that got hit with the nerf hammer in the Veilbreaker update makes it even more impressive that the Ignis Wraith snags the No. 4 spot on this list. This rifle can no longer land headshots and is also no longer tradable, but it still manages to steal the spotlight from other strong weapons.

The Ignis Wraith is still an amazing rifle that masquerades as a flamethrower, covering your screen in flames and dealing large amounts of heat damage to every enemy in sight, which is especially effective against Grineer and Infested.

Couple that with an amazing base status chance and a high fire rate and you have a spectacular rifle that’s ready to burn down the battlefield in your hands. If you love flamethrowers, look no further.

3) Arca Plasmor

This Corpus plasma shotgun deals high amounts of Radiation damage for guaranteed impact procs. The waves of radiation that the Arca Plasmor shoots spread out in a wave of up to 30 meters. These waves require little aim and can be simply fired in the general direction of a horde of enemies.

The shotgun combines its Confusion status effect that comes from the radiation damage with its innate punch through to make it one of the most potent shotguns in Warframe that you could go for. The weapon also boasts a 22 percent critical chance to top it all off, which is not a number to scoff at.

Apart from the nerfs it has received, the Arca Plasmor is an amazing primary weapon choice with incredible room-clearing ability and monstrous damage infliction capabilities. If you want to lean more into Blast and Radiation damage, this shotgun might do just the trick.

2) Tigris Prime

You won’t be able to use this end-game weapon before Master Rank 13, but we’d say that the weapon certainly justifies the wait.

Dealing the second-highest base damage in the game among all weapons, just beaten by Exergis, the Tigris Prime is one of the most brutal shotguns you can get a hold of. Add in Radiation and Viral to max out Slash damage and take full advantage of Slash procs to take this beast to its full potential. Furthermore, the Tigris Prime can be modded to achieve a 100 percent status chance.

Since the shotgun boasts a double-fire mechanism, it makes it so that if an enemy hasn’t been killed with the first shot, you can simply click the mouse button again to make sure it does with the second. The Tigris Prime makes for an excellent choice of Primary weapon for anything with heavy armor or high scales.

1) Kuva Zarr

Being a directly improved version of the standard Zarr, the Kuva Zarr is essentially a combination of a shotgun and a grenade launcher with praiseworthy status and critical chances.

Launching a cannonball deals a lot of damage over a wide radius, which is only further boosted by the Kuva Zarr’s cluster bombs that launch when the main cannonball explodes. Then comes the gun’s alternate fire which shoots a shotgun-type round that has innate punch through. Whether the area in front of you is narrow or wide, you can switch between its main and alt-fire to get the job at hand done impeccably.

When paired with its large magazine and extra ammo reserves, it’s not hard to see why it easily outclasses every other weapon in Warframe. Like many others on this list, being a nerfed weapon does not stop the Kuva Zarr from shining bright enough to snag the No. 1 spot on our list.