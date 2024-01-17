How to get Acceltra Prime Relics in Warframe

Acceltra Prime is an easy crafting choice in Warframe, as it will surely be one of the top weapons in the game.

Acceltra, one of the most broken weapons in Warframe, is getting even stronger with a Prime version. To unlock it without opening your wallet and buying Prime Access, you need to farm its parts from Void Relics you drop in specific missions.

Acceltra Prime Relics

You need the following relics to craft Acceltra Prime in Warframe:

Blueprint – Lith C11

– Lith C11 Barrel – Meso A5

– Meso A5 Stock – Axi A18

– Axi A18 Receiver – Neo F3

The best place to farm Acceltra Prime Relics

In Warframe, to obtain Acceltra Prime Relics, you need to target specific missions as these relics are linked to certain nodes on your Star Chart. To have a chance at acquiring each relic, you may either need to complete an entire mission or play through one or two rotations of some endless missions. It’s important to note that relics are not a guaranteed drop on any map, but the missions I’ve mentioned below offer the quickest routes with the highest drop rates for Acceltra Prime Relics.

Lith : Hepit, Void. It’s an easy capture mission you can be completed in 60 seconds, which makes it perfect for quick farming.

: Hepit, Void. It’s an easy capture mission you can be completed in 60 seconds, which makes it perfect for quick farming. Meso : Ukko in the Void is similar to Hepit for quick runs. Io on Jupiter, a swift defense mission, is also a great alternative. Additionally, the Olympus Disruption mission on Mars is excellent for Meso Relics.

: Ukko in the Void is similar to Hepit for quick runs. Io on Jupiter, a swift defense mission, is also a great alternative. Additionally, the Olympus Disruption mission on Mars is excellent for Meso Relics. Neo : Head to Ur on Uranus for a Disruption mission. It’s a reliable spot for Neo Relic farming.

: Head to Ur on Uranus for a Disruption mission. It’s a reliable spot for Neo Relic farming. Axi: Try Apollo on Lua. This Disruption mission drops Axi Relics on Rotation B and C, making it a solid choice for farming.

Opening relics for Acceltra Prime

You must play an entire Void Fissure mission in any node with its mark on your star chart and collect 10 Reactants from monsters to open an Acceltra Prime Relic. The relic you’ve equipped before starting the Void Fissure will automatically open once you get to extraction, and it will present as an item choice you can make. Make sure you select an Acceltra Prime part, as you can get it even if another player selected it. If you get none, you’ll have to run Void Fissure again with another Relic for a new chance to drop the items you need.

All Acceltra Prime Stats

Acceltra Prime, in comparison to the base Acceltra, trades off a slightly lower Fire Rate for significantly increased base damage, a higher Status chance, and quicker reload times. These enhancements, especially when combined with an optimal build, are likely to make the weapon even more powerful than its predecessor.