Best Acceltra build in Warframe

Acceltra will explode your enemies quickly in Warframe, and you want critical damage as often as possible.

The Acceltra’s rocket impact and explosions contribute to its status as a top rifle in Warframe. With its slash damage, large magazine, but limited ammo, the best Acceltra builds focus on enhancing this damage. You can either opt for rapid rocket bursts or slower, high-critical damage explosions.

Here’s a list of the best Acceltra mods to equip on your rifle, assuming it’s at max rank and upgraded with an Orokin Catalyst, adding up to a mod capacity of 60 and max level on all mods.

Best Acceltra build for new Warframe players You will explode your enemies with Slash damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This Acceltra build doesn’t require any super advanced mods to run, but it can be a little costly in Endo and Forma if you’re still too early into the game. You will need the right polarities on your mod slots or they won’t fit. Here’s the rundown: Serration (+165% Damage): Madurai polarity

This Acceltra build transforms the weapon into a high burst Slash damage rifle. Serration, Hunter Munitions, Heavy Caliber, Vital Sense, and Point Strike provide the essential power and critical hit boost. Primed Cryo Rounds and Infected Clip add Viral damage, further amplifying the damage taken by opponents. Terminal Velocity improves accuracy with faster bullets, and Split Chamber allows for additional shots without overusing Acceltra’s limited magazine, thus increasing ammo efficiency.

In essence, this build morphs Acceltra into a Slash damage powerhouse, maximizing damage through its rocket explosions.

Best advanced Acceltra build in Warframe Galvanized mods with give your late-game Acceltra a nice boost. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This late-game Acceltra build relies on Galvanized Mods and the Primary Merciless Arcane for even more damage than the new player build. The catch here is that you need to keep kills rolling to maintain the Galvanized mods buneses and turn Acceltra into a nuke. Here’s the full build:

Serration (+165% Damage): Madurai polarity

For this advanced Acceltra build, we ditch the Heavy Caliber mod used in the new player setup. This means getting rid of the accuracy debuff, making it easier to land direct hits for max damage. It’s really a late-game build mainly because keeping those Galvanized bonuses going can be tricky, and getting the Primary Merciless Arcane to boost your damage even further may take you some time in the Steel Path. If you try to get it, remember to farm your weekly Incarnon adapters.