How to get all Phantasma Prime Relics in Warframe

Warframe releases Prime versions of their weapons. These improved versions usually boast higher stats, and players who really like a specific gun are bound to aim for their Prime version. And with the release of Revenant Prime, players can also chase down the Phantasma Prime, an upgrade over its base version.
The Phantasma Prime has a much higher base critical chance than its normal counterpart (11 over just a meager three percent critical chance) and a higher critical multiplier (1.9x vs. just 1.5x from Phantasma), which pair well in making for critical damage-based builds. It also deals more damage per tap and higher burst damage and has a higher ammo capacity.
The icing on the cake is the Phantasma Prime’s dual Madurai (V) polarities, a difference from the base Phantasma’s Madurai (V) and Naramon (dash) polarities. Pair that with its high-status chance and unique firing mechanics and the Phantasma Prime can make a solid addition to any Tenno’s arsenal.
Like other Prime weapons, the Phantasma Prime comes from different Relics, which players must find and open in a Void Fissure for a shot at obtaining its parts. Here’s where you can get the Phantasma Prime and its Relics.
All Phantasma Prime Relics in Warframe
- Receiver: Meso K4 (Common)
- Barrel: Meso P10 (Rare)
- Blueprint: Axi N9 (Uncommon)
- Stock: Lith P6 (Rare)
How to farm Phantasma Prime Relics in Warframe
- Receiver and Barrel (Meso K4 and P10): Io (Jupiter) is a solid spot for a Meso Relic as long as you’re on rotation A, which means you can do two defenses and head back to your Orbiter after the 10th wave. Bring a good defensive frame and a good team and you can get this one done fairly quickly.
- For players who want speed and quantity over quality, Ukko on the Void has a chance of dropping either a Meso or a Neo Relic. Though the doubled loot pool means you have less chance of getting the Relic you want, Capture missions are extremely quick, and they can be a good chance of pace from the Defense missions.
- Stock (Lith P6): The gold standard for Lith Relic farming continues to be Hepit in the Void, which is a quick mission with a guaranteed Lith Relic or Aya drop at the end of it. Bring your fastest Warframe and a hard-hitting gun, and you can be done with this one in minutes.
- Blueprint (Axi N9): For Axi Relics, Apollo in Lua and Xini in Eris are both solid picks as long as you know how to work around Disruption. Xini guarantees an Axi on rotations B and C, and Apollo guarantees one on B rotations and have a high chance of dropping them on C.
- B rotations: keep all nodes alive in rounds one and two, defend two or three in round three, then defend one on two during and after round four.
- C rotations: defend all conduits in round three, then defend three or four conduits from round four onwards.