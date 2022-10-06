How to get all Phantasma Prime Relics in Warframe

Warframe releases Prime versions of their weapons. These improved versions usually boast higher stats, and players who really like a specific gun are bound to aim for their Prime version. And with the release of Revenant Prime, players can also chase down the Phantasma Prime, an upgrade over its base version.

The Phantasma Prime has a much higher base critical chance than its normal counterpart (11 over just a meager three percent critical chance) and a higher critical multiplier (1.9x vs. just 1.5x from Phantasma), which pair well in making for critical damage-based builds. It also deals more damage per tap and higher burst damage and has a higher ammo capacity.

The icing on the cake is the Phantasma Prime’s dual Madurai (V) polarities, a difference from the base Phantasma’s Madurai (V) and Naramon (dash) polarities. Pair that with its high-status chance and unique firing mechanics and the Phantasma Prime can make a solid addition to any Tenno’s arsenal.

Like other Prime weapons, the Phantasma Prime comes from different Relics, which players must find and open in a Void Fissure for a shot at obtaining its parts. Here’s where you can get the Phantasma Prime and its Relics.

All Phantasma Prime Relics in Warframe

Receiver: Meso K4 (Common)

Meso K4 (Common) Barrel: Meso P10 (Rare)

Meso P10 (Rare) Blueprint: Axi N9 (Uncommon)

Axi N9 (Uncommon) Stock: Lith P6 (Rare)

How to farm Phantasma Prime Relics in Warframe