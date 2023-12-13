How to get Qorvex in Warframe

The Qorvex blueprint has arrived in Warframe and will be available for all players with the arrival of the Whispers in the Walls update. A new blueprint like this is always sought-after for many players, and you can get it in several ways.

How you go about unlocking it will be up to you. There are some preferred methods you might want to seek out, and we’ll highlight them to point you in the best direction. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Qorvex in Waframe.

How to unlock Qorvex in Waframe

Qorlex comes with the Whispers in the Walls. Image via Digital Extremes

There are several ways to unlock the Qorvex blueprint in Warframe.

Complete Cavia Bounties

The Wares and Shiny Treasures Vendor in the Sanctum Anatomica for Standing

Purchase it from the Market using Platinum

Buying the Qorvex blueprint from the Market is the most direct way to do this, but this does require a premium currency. I would not recommend this if you’re more keen to try finding in-game and playing through the Whispers in the Walls content. If you want to jump into the Qorvex Warframe immediately, this is the most direct route to get it.

However, the Cavia Bounties and Wares and Shiny Treasures Vendor in the Sanctum Anatomica for Standing are also good locations. The Cavia Syndicate is a new faction joining Warframe, and you can find them while visiting Deimos, and accepting missions from the Bounty Board. There’s a chance the Qorvex Blueprint will drop from these missions, but there’s no guarantee.

You’ll need to consistently play through the bounties to try earning these rewards, increasing your standing with the faction, which you can use at the Sanctum Anatomica at the Wares and Shiny Treasure Vendor when you earn enough.

How to get all Qorvex components in Warframe

After you’ve unlocked the Qorvex blueprint in Warframe, it’s time to hunt down the components you need to craft it. There are four you will need to hunt down: Qorvex Neuroptics, Qorvedx Chassis, Qorvex Systems, and Echo Voca.

Echo Voca is a reward you can get by playing through Albrecht’s Laboratories. There are at least eight voca that spawn for each Albrecht’s Laboratories, and you will need to seek them out. This means you must ensure you’ve unlocked the Whispers in the Walls story content, and you can begin exploring this section of the game.

The other components, the Qorvex Neuroptics, Qorvex Chassis, and Qorvex Systems have a chance to drop from Cavia Bounties, which means you’ll be spending your time on Deimos, going through those bounties for the Cavia faction.