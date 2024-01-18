Dual Ichor isn’t the best weapon in Warframe, but it’s effective at clearing groups of weaker enemies. This can be a fun weapon for slashing your troubles away if you add the right mods and activate Incarnon.

Recommended Videos

How to get Dual Ichor in Warframe

Dual Ichor axes look cool. Image via Warframe wiki

Getting the Dual Ichor axes in Warframe is pretty easy—if you’re in a clan. If you aren’t in a clan, join one. Use the chat channel to find and join a clan, preferably one that has finished all research (and most of them have). Clans are almost always looking for new members, even new players, so this shouldn’t take long. Once you get invited to the clan, create a clan key. This takes 12 hours, unfortunately. If you’re in a rush, you can also spend 10 Platinum. Once you have your key, visit your clan dojo and head to the Bio Lab. Buy the Dual Ichor blueprints.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Back in your ship, open up your foundry and create the weapon. Here’s everything you need to craft the Dual Ichor:

30,000 credits

Four Mutagen Mass

1,200 Circuits

15,000 Salvage

One Forma

Crafting takes 24 hours, or you can speed it up for 35 Platinum.

Clan Dojo Bio Research Lab. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Dual Ichor build in Warframe

After you craft the Dual Ichor, I suggest visiting the Steel Path to see if you can get an upgrade for the Dual Ichor. If it’s available, it’s worth getting the Incarnon evolution to at least level one because this drops toxin clouds after killing an enemy. Of course, if you can evolve it further, that’s even better.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

When it comes to mods, there aren’t many that will make the weapon perform significantly better. Some players like to put as many elemental damage mods to make the toxin clouds stronger. I prefer to double down on the toxins and focus on all other mods to make my attacks faster and more effective.

Here are the mods I use:

Organ Shatter – Extra Critical hit damage. Pretty much essential for any melee weapon.

– Extra Critical hit damage. Pretty much essential for any melee weapon. Condition Overload – This adds up to 80 percent damage per status type. Since you will be making toxin clouds, this helps out a lot.

– This adds up to 80 percent damage per status type. Since you will be making toxin clouds, this helps out a lot. Primed Reach – If you have a lower level rank of this mod, you probably won’t even notice it. However, after you get this to max level, you’ll definitely feel the extra +3 range.

– If you have a lower level rank of this mod, you probably won’t even notice it. However, after you get this to max level, you’ll definitely feel the extra +3 range. Weeping Wounds – Not exactly necessary, but this is nice to have for an additional 40 percent status chance while doing combos.

– Not exactly necessary, but this is nice to have for an additional 40 percent status chance while doing combos. Gladiator might – An extra 60 percent critical damage and another 10 per combo multiplier. Pretty good stuff.

– An extra 60 percent critical damage and another 10 per combo multiplier. Pretty good stuff. Blood Rush – While raising your combo multiplier, you can enjoy up to 40 percent critical chance.

– While raising your combo multiplier, you can enjoy up to 40 percent critical chance. Virtulen Scourge – An extra 60 percent toxin damage and another 60 percent status chance. It goes well with the toxin clouds.

– An extra 60 percent toxin damage and another 60 percent status chance. It goes well with the toxin clouds. Primed Fury – Get some extra melee attack speed with this mod.

– Get some extra melee attack speed with this mod. Crossing Snakes – I like to use this stance mod because it turns regular slashes into satisfying thrusts.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Getting these mods to a high enough level will take some serious Endo. If you’re running low on Endo, we have a guide on how to farm it fast.

That’s all there is to it. Again, it’s not the best weapon, but it’s still a lot of fun. Good luck and happy farming.