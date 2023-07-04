How to get Mutagen Mass in Warframe

Like most games, Warframe is packed with assorted materials and resources you will need to get your hands on. Mutagen Mass is required by players to build certain Warframes, weapons from the Bio Lab, and other equipment. Over time, you will need a lot of it, so knowing exactly how to get it is essential.

Where to get Mutagen Mass in Warframe

Mutagen Mass is obtained as a reward from Infested Invasion missions, Tier four Bounties on Orb Vallis, or, more commonly, you can produce it yourself using blueprints from the Bio Lab that cost 15,000 Credits. While using blueprints is a little more involved, it allows easy access to the resource once the initial work is done.

Invasion missions can be launched from the Navigation screen but will not always drop the required resource as a reward. Tier four Bounties are always available from Eudico at Fortuna on Venus, but the rewards will rotate and won’t always include Mutagen Mass. As such, I find it best to focus on the blueprint method rather than suffer the whims of the game when I want some of this resource.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, players will need to be a member of a Dojo, and that Dojo will need to have a Bio Lab. You can quickly join a Clan and access their Dojo via the Recruiting tab in chat. Make sure you join a Dojo that already has the Mutagen Mass research done.

If you have your own Dojo and wish to do the research yourself, you will need the following resources to complete it.

5,000 Credits

5 Mutagen Samples – can be obtained by killing enemies and breaking containers during missions on Eris and Deimos.

150 Circuits – can be found on Venus and Ceres.

500 Nano Spores – can be found on Saturn, Eris, Deimos, and Neptune.

100 Plastids are found on Uranus, Eris, Saturn, Phobos, and Pluto.

Dojos will have a multiplier on all research requirements based on their size.

Ghost Clan x 1

Shadow Clan x 3

Storm Clan x 10

Mountain Clan x 30

Moon Clan x 100

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the research is finished, you can visit the Bio Lab and purchase the Mutagen Mass blueprints for 15,000 Credits. Each blueprint will produce one Mutage Mass, so you’ll need to buy multiple copies to make most items in the game.

When you have the blueprint, go to the Foundry on your ship. Select the Mutagen Mass blueprint and then use the following resources to make it:

15,000 Credits

10 Mutagen Samples

1 Control Module – can be gotten in Neptune and the Void.

500 Salvage – can be gotten on Mars and Jupiter.

250 Plastids

It will take 12 hours to make the Mutagen Mass at the Foundry, and you can only build one at a time. While you can skip the build timer using a premium currency called Platinum, it’s not worth it. It’s a good idea to keep adding a Mutagen Mass to production each time one finishes. While you can only make one of that type of resource at a time, it doesn’t interfere with your ability to make any other item in the Foundry simultaneously.

