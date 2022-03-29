XSET reveals 2022 roster for VALORANT Game Changers

VALORANT’s Game Changers NA tournament is heading into its open qualifiers in just a few days and XSET, which was missing two permanent members of the team, has finally told fans who has made the final roster.

Ahead of the 2022 season, XSET released two players from its roster, Maryna “maryna” Semyaniv and Ariane “ARIANARCHIST” Lafrenière, and hasn’t entered a tournament since last December. But now, just two days before the event, Cecilie “Cille” Kallio and Nicole “Noia” Tierce have joined the squad and will compete in the upcoming VCT Game Changers NA tournament. The two young ladies join a squad of three players who have been on the team since last September: Katherine “starriebun” So, Carolyn “ArtstaR” Noquez, and Elena “EllieTwitches” Garland.

Since the squad has only been together for a short time, the only competition they have entered under XSET is the third VCT Game Changers NA tournament in 2021. Before that, several of the team members and their coach Daniel “Ducky” Duong were a part of an orgless team called Nothing2Lose. Soon after that tournament, XSET announced that it was picking up all of the members of the squad at the time.

The group has had a rough go of it in the past couple of VCT Game Changers tournaments since they were paired up both times with three-peat champions Cloud9 White. No one has been able to take the crown off of them so far, so XSET and many other teams competing in the upcoming tournament will have a target placed squarely on C9’s backs.

VCT Game Changers NA begins its open qualifier on March 31, and the main event will take place from April 7 to 11. The main event will feature a double-bracket elimination and teams will compete for a slice of the $50,000 prize pool. The competition can be watched on VALORANT’s YouTube and Twitch channels.