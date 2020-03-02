Will VALORANT be available to play on mobile?

First-person shooters haven’t shied away from mobile in the past, with titans, like Call of Duty, Fortnite, and PUBG each having an iOS and Android version of their own.

VALORANT, Riot’s upcoming tactical shooter, is initially set to release on the PC platform only, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be available for mobile players in the future.

Riot has recently shown interest in mobile and already made plans for a mobile version of League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics. That doesn’t necessarily mean it will create a VALORANT mobile port any time soon, but it’s definitely not out of the question.

VALORANT is supposedly optimized to perform on a wide variety of PC hardware, similar to League and Valve’s Counter-Strike. This is to make it available for a global audience and allow it to thrive in a competitive environment. If that is indeed the case, creating a mobile version of the game shouldn’t be impossible.

If Riot can work hand in hand with China’s Tencent, just as it’s doing with League, surely a mobile version of VALORANT could be made. The money, the recourses, and the fan base are already there.

The game has yet to be released and it’s too early to say if it will be a success. If it is a hit though, a mobile port will be inevitable. For now, Riot fans will have to wait for the PC version to release in summer.