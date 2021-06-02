Riot confirms plans to expand VALORANT to mobile

It’s been a year since Riot Games released its first-person shooter, VALORANT, to the public and the game has become one of the fastest rising titles on the PC market. Because of this success, the developer has confirmed that it will be expanding the franchise to mobile gaming.

“One of our top goals this first year was to earn the trust and respect of the global FPS community, and to prove to them that VALORANT will always uphold the fundamentals of a truly worthwhile competitive tac-shooter,” said VALORANT executive producer Anna Donlon. “To see our growing player community recognize and appreciate what we’re trying to do with VALORANT is beyond what we could’ve expected and we’re thrilled to soon offer the same competitive VALORANT experience to even more global players.”

VALORANT Mobile does not have a set release date just yet, but the growing player base and hype around the competitive scene have warranted the company to push another new initiative that would grow the game even further. Riot revealed that an average of more than 14 million PC players from around the world log on each month to play. On the competitive front, VCT Master Two in Reykjavík had a peak of over a million people watching during the event's grand finals between Sentinels and Fnatic, according to Esports Charts.

This wouldn't be the first game Riot has moved to a new platform either, with popular titles like League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra all finding success with their ports to mobile. But making a successful shooter on mobile will be a completely new challenge for the developers since they'll have to balance the game differently.

At the moment, there aren't many first-person tactical shooters on the mobile market. There are shooters like Call of Duty, PUBG, and Garena Free Fire that have found success on mobile, but there isn't a true leader in the tactical FPS space. If Riot releases VALORANT on mobile, it could potentially create a vibrant esports scene within the platform.

